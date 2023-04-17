Personal Injury Attorneys, Easton & Easton, LLP, Celebrate Receiving a Selection of Prestigious Awards

Costa Mesa, California, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Personal Injury Attorneys Easton & Easton, LLP, are proudly celebrating the achievement of being recognized by some of the most notable leaders and publications in the legal industry, as well as the attainment of several prestigious awards.

The accolades include its team being selected as “The Best Lawyers in America,” the “10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys” in Southern California based on client satisfaction, as some of “Southern California’s Super Lawyers,” and being named a tier 1 “Best Law Firm” for Southern California by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers of which Easton & Easton, LLP, have been chosen anew each year since 2014.

“We take winning cases for our clients seriously and the awards with honor as we continue to help our community fight for what is right and ensure our clients get the results they deserve,” said Easton & Easton, LLP, Partner W. Douglas Easton. “We look for the human story behind every injury or wrongful death. We prepare our cases for trial, reaching out to the jury with the most compelling evidence possible for the best verdict possible. Insurance companies know this and come to the table prepared to negotiate in good faith. Call us to see how we can turn your story into fair compensation.”

Experienced Orange County Personal Injury Attorneys

With more than 100 years of combined experience, Easton & Easton, LLP, is a multi-generation family of personal injury attorneys who are able to uniquely synergize its team’s efforts to tell your story and achieve remarkable results.

Personal injury claims can result from many situations aside from car accidents. Negligent security, slip and fall injuries, dog bite injuries, and medical malpractice are a few of the other most common causes of personal injury claims. No matter what caused your personal injury, you need reliable and experienced legal counsel to help you prove fault for your damages and secure the compensation you need to get your life back on track.

Easton & Easton, LLP, has the expertise and award-winning team to help you with a wide variety of specialist personal injury services, including:

Premises Liability

Slip and fall accidents are often complex cases because of the high standards of evidence. Easton & Easton, LLP, can help you recover money damages for injuries suffered as a result of an accident at a private residence, retail store, or public property.

Motor Vehicle Accidents

The team at Easton & Easton, LLP, has years of experience helping people recover compensation for medical treatment, lost earnings, and pain and suffering related to car, truck, and motorcycle accidents.

Personal Injury

Easton & Easton, LLP, has successfully represented thousands of people in personal injury claims and litigation against all of the largest insurance companies in America.

Its team’s decades of negotiating and courtroom experience in all types of injury and wrongful death cases mean that Easton & Easton, LLP, can anticipate and defeat the insurance industries’ tricks, stratagems, and defenses.

Catastrophic Injuries and Death

With years of experience with settlements and trial victories in cases involving life-ending and life-changing accidents, including severe neck and back injuries, brain injuries, and burn injuries, Easton & Easton, LLP, can help you achieve the compensation you and your family deserve.

More information

To find out more about Easton & Easton, LLP, and all of the law industry awards and recognition its team has achieved over the years or to see the law firm’s complete range of personal injury services, please visit the website at https://www.eastonlawoffices.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/personal-injury-attorneys-easton–easton-llp-celebrate-receiving-a-selection-of-prestigious-awards/