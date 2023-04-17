Core Materials Market is estimated to be US$ 5.7 billion by 2032; Rising Adoption of Core in Wind Energy Industries to Fuel Market Growth 2022-2032-BY PMI

Covina, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Materials are made from wood, polymeric foams, paper encapsulated within laminate and are highly flammable. Core materials when exposed to fire are melted and burnt, while aluminum cores are unaffected but melts at high temperature. Core materials when combined with composites creates sandwich structural laminates with low weight and high stiffness and are produced in various forms such as, PVC foam, end-grain balsa wood, urethane foam honeycomb materials and non-woven core fabrics. Core materials are widely used for producing stiff, strong and lightweight structures for improving high performance products. Wide variety of applications and high adoption of core materials in wind energy and aerospace industries is expected to fruitful the demand for Core Materials market growth over the forecast period.

Beneficial properties of core such as high durability, fungus resistance, corrosion resistance and other has given rise in demand for Core Material product in various end user industries. Further, growth in urbanization and industrialization with growing economic status in countries such as India, China and United States has given rise in expansion of automotive and aerospace industries which, in turn has driven the target market growth. New product launch, merger and acquisition of companies and continuous innovation in technology is expected to boost the demand for Core Materials market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

The report “Core Materials Market, By Type (Honeycomb, Foam and Balsa), By End-Users (Wind Energy, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In February 2021, Diab Group choose SABIC’s new LNP COLORCOMP compound by using nanotechnology to enhance PET (polyethylene terephthalate) foams and to reduce weight for core of wind turbines.

In November 2019, Nexam expanded its co-operation with Diab a composites manufacturer. Nexam’s project agreement with Diab will laid the foundation for developing new high performance PET (polyethylene terephthalate) foams products with Nexam’s Nexamite technology.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on“Core Materials Market, By Type (Honeycomb, Foam and Balsa), By End-Users (Wind Energy, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Core Materials Market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 5.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.5%. The Core Materials Market is segmented based on Type, End-Users and Region.





Based on Type, Core Materials Market is segmented into Honeycomb, Foam and Balsa.

Based on End-Users, Core Materials Market is segmented into Wind Energy, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, and Others.

By Region, the Core Materials Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Core Materials Market:

Diab Group

3A Composites

Evonik Industries AG

Armacell International S.A

The Gill Corporation

Gurit

Euro Composites S.A.

Hexcel Corporation

Changzhou Tiangsheng New Materials

Plascore Inc

