The Global Aromatherapy Market is forecast to grow by $2,341.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period

The market is driven by the increasing use of aromatherapy at home, rise in awareness about health benefits of aromatherapy, and changing lifestyles.



The aromatherapy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Consumables

• Equipment



By Usage

• Topical application

• Aerial diffusion

• Direct inhalation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for aromatherapy products as one of the prime reasons driving the aromatherapy market growth during the next few years. Also, continuous product innovation and improvement and increase in corporate wellness initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aromatherapy market vendors that include Air Aroma Internatinal, Biolandes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Falcon, Frontier Co op, G. Baldwin and Co., Hubmar International, Isagenix Worldwide Inc., JE INTERNATIONAL SARL, Mountain Rose Herbs, North American Herb and Spice, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Plant Therapy Inc., Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, SpaRoom, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils LC.

