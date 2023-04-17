AI Opportunities in Personalised Medicine, 2023 Research Report - Focus on Genomics, Epigenomics, Metabolomics, Proteomics and Transcriptomics

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Opportunities in Personalised Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Know how advanced AI analytics can transform your personalised medicines strategy
Multimodal Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled analytics are integrating insights from genomics, epigenomics, metabolomics, proteomics and transcriptomics.
Allied to imaging data, laboratory tests, electronic health records and real-world data, AI is unlocking a deep understanding of the pathology of diseases and their treatment.
So how and where can pharma best leverage value from its AI investment to inform and drive drug discovery, development and personalised medicines programs? For expert insights into the latest developments turn to this report.
Key Topics Covered:
Subject synopsis
Research methodology and objectives
- Experts interviewed
- Key research objectives
Key insights summary
Issues and insights
- Current application of AI by the pharma industry
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Multiomics data to drive AI algorithms and the personalisation of medicine
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- AI transforming the pharma business model
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Future applications of AI and multiomics in the evolution of personalised medicine
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
Further Reading
Definitions
Abbreviations
