AI Opportunities in Personalised Medicine, 2023 Research Report - Focus on Genomics, Epigenomics, Metabolomics, Proteomics and Transcriptomics

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Opportunities in Personalised Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Know how advanced AI analytics can transform your personalised medicines strategy

Multimodal Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled analytics are integrating insights from genomics, epigenomics, metabolomics, proteomics and transcriptomics.

Allied to imaging data, laboratory tests, electronic health records and real-world data, AI is unlocking a deep understanding of the pathology of diseases and their treatment.

So how and where can pharma best leverage value from its AI investment to inform and drive drug discovery, development and personalised medicines programs? For expert insights into the latest developments turn to this report.

Key Topics Covered:

Subject synopsis

Research methodology and objectives

Experts interviewed

Key research objectives

Key insights summary

Issues and insights

Current application of AI by the pharma industry Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

Multiomics data to drive AI algorithms and the personalisation of medicine Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

AI transforming the pharma business model Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

Future applications of AI and multiomics in the evolution of personalised medicine Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits



Further Reading

Definitions

Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Absci

Adapsyn

Amgen

Andson Biotech

Anima Biotech

Artios

AstraZeneca

Astrogen

Atomwise

Aurora

Baidu

Bayer

BenevolentAI

Berg

BioAI Health

Biodesy

Biogen

BioSymetrics

Biovista

Black Diamond Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb

C4X Discovery

Centogene

Cyclica

CytoReason

Datavant

Deep Forest Sciences

DeepMind

Dyno Therapeutics

e-therapeutics

Elix

Envisagenics

EQRx

Evaxion Biotech

Evotec

Evozyne

Exscientia

Facebook

Flatiron Health

Fosun Pharma

Foundation Medicine

Genentech

Genesis Therapeutics

Genialis

Gesund.ai

GlaxoSmithKline

GNS Healthcare

Google

Google Quantum AI

Harbour BioMed

IBM Research

Iktos

Illumina

IndyGeneUS AI

Innoplexus

Insilico Medicine

Insitro

Johnson & Johnson

Jubilant Therapeutics

JW Pharmaceutical

Kymera Therapeutics

Lantheus

Lilly

Magna Labs

MedImmune

Merck & Co.

Merck Group

Microsoft

Multiomic Health

Nanna Therapeutics

NEC Corporation

Nimbus Therapeutics

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Nuritas

NVIDIA

Oncoceutics

OneThree Biotech

Ono Pharmaceutical

OpenAI

Orbis

Owkin

PathAI

Pepper Bio

Perceiv AI

Pfizer

Pharos iBio

PhoreMost

Poolbeg Pharma

ProteinQure

Qiagen

QSimulate

Qure.ai

Recursion

Relay Therapeutics

Researchably

Resonant Therapeutics

Reverie Labs

Roche

Saama Technologies

Sanofi

Santen

Schrodinger

SciMar ONE

Shionogi

Sirenas

SK Life Science

Standigm

STEM Healthcare

Sumitomo Dainippon

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

Syapse

Systems Oncology

Takeda

Teijin Pharma

Tencent

Teva

ThinkCyte

twoXAR Turbine

Verantos

Verge Genomics

Wave Life Sciences

WuXi

XtalPi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx2smg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.