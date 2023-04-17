The Global Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines (SURF) Market is forecast to grow by $5.2 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flow Lines (SURF) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207096/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in new exploration policies, surge in energy demand, and declining E and P cost of deep water and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects.



The subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Flowlines

• Umbilicals

• Risers



By Type

• Shallow water

• Deep water

• Ultra deep water



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advances in subsea processing as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market growth during the next few years. Also, using laser technology in workover rigs and the emergence of next-generation automated drilling rigs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market covers the following areas:

• Subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market sizing

• Subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market forecast

• Subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., Bureau Veritas SA, Dril Quip Inc., FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Co. Ltd., Havfram, McDermott International Ltd., Nexans SA, NOV Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Prysmian Spa, SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Vallourec SA, ArcelorMittal SA, and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA. Also, the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flow lines (SURF) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

