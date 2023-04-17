Global $17.45 Billion Prepared Flour Mixes Markets, 2017-2022 & 2022-2028: Growing Demand for Ready-to-Cook Flour Mixes and High-quality Baked Goods

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market, By Type, By Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prepared flour mixes market held a market value of USD 11,647.44 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 17,456.01 million by the year 2028. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.



For the creation of premium baking ingredients, prepared flour mix is a combination of starches, functional additives, and flour. It contains the majority of the elements used in baking, including salt, milk, oil, and sugar. Sugar, emulsifiers, oil, salt, wheat flour, and dairy products are typically needed to make prepared flour mixes.



Over the projection period, the industry's growth is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the expanding urban population and the demand for bakery products. The product's advantages over conventional formulae, such as simplicity of use, quick preparation, uniformity of results, and longer shelf life, are fostering its expansion on a global scale.

The demand for ready-to-cook flour mixes is growing due to the lengthening workdays and the time they save in the kitchen. This is a significant factor that will likely aid in the industry's expansion during the forecast period.



Rising energy costs to unexpected fluctuations in raw material prices, unforeseen difficulties are severely impacting the stability of supply chains



Bread manufacturers are choosing high performance prepared flour mixes to save baking time and improve texture due to increased competition in the baking sector. Prepared flour mixtures extend the product's shelf life and make it simple to carry and store. The market for prepared flour mixes is anticipated to rise due to the industry's players' quick adoption of new technologies to improve baked goods' quality.



The ingredients needed to make bread, rolls, and buns are specified and regulated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration under section 136.111. The law provides instructions to industry participants on how to use substances that are crucial in producing prepared flour mixes, such as bromated flour, phosphate flour, or combinations of these. Other additives include salt, yeast, milk products, colouring, and milk products.



The growing use of bread in regular meals will fuel the segment's expansion. Multigrain, low-carb, and high-fiber functional bread is also anticipated to be a key factor in the segment's growth over the coming years. Over the forecast period, development is also anticipated to be fueled by the brisk expansion of the HoReCa sector, a collective term for hotels, restaurants, and cafes.



Growth Influencers:



Growing demand for high-quality baked goods due to changing consumer perceptions of healthy eating habits

Consumer demand for bakery items with clean labels, that are vegan or plant-based, and that are sourced more responsibly is rising. Customers in the Europe region favour baked goods with increased nutritional advantages and foods that help to maintain strong immune systems and gastrointestinal wellness. The major bakery markets in the area include Germany, France, Spain, and the U.K., according to research on the European bakery business that Tate & Lyle published in 2020.



Rising tendency to consume nutritious and healthy products



Companies are frequently employed in the manufacture of high-quality foods that not only have greater texture and aesthetic appeal, but also taste better and are more nutrient-dense. Market outlook is projected to improve as local bakeries and large corporations compete more fiercely in response to Germany's growing trend of healthy eating habits.

To improve the nutritional profile, prepared flour mixtures can be easily supplemented with natural additions. Manufacturers are working quickly on R&D projects to offer high-end, tailored solutions for different baking applications, which is anticipated to drive market trends.

Competitive Landscape



The key players in the market include ADM, CSM, Zeelandia, Puratos, and Prima Flour. Other players in the market include Orangerie, PT Gandum Mas Kencana, Bakel, Showa Sangyo, AngelYeast, Nippon Flour Mills, Kerry, Lam Soon, IREKS, Nisshin Seifun, Yihai Kerry, Griffith, AB Mauri, and others.



Companies are creating novel raw materials, obtaining them from far-flung places, and incorporating probiotic strains to improve digestion. To get a larger portion of the Asian market, Nisshin Seifun Group opened its first premix factory in Vietnam in December 2019. The corporation will also benefit from this initiative's use of the region's abundant human resources, diversified product line, and well-established distribution network.

Segments Overview:



By Type

Bread Mixes

Pastry Mixes

Batter Mixes

Others

By Application

Household

Bakery Shop

Food Processing

Others

