Yeast Global Market is Expected to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030: Growing Popularity of Natural Ingredients in Processed Foods Drives Demand

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yeast: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Yeast estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Baker's Yeast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Brewer's Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Yeast market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -

AB Mauri

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Associated British Foods plc

Biospringer

Chr. Hansen A/S

Kerry Group Plc

Lallemand, Inc.

Lesaffre Group

Ohly GmbH

Royal DSM N.V.

Synergy Flavours Ltd

Zeus IBA SRL

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 587 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Impact on Snackfood and Bakery Market

Weekly Bakery Sales in the US: March 2020

Demand for Yeast for Home Baking Rises on Account of COVID-19 Lockdowns

Packaging Limitations for Dried Yeast for the Retail Segment Highlighted by the Pandemic

People in the US Sought Yeast-less Baking Recipes or Rationed Yeast

Competitive Scenario

Yeast - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Yeast Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Market Snapshots

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of Pandemic on Yeast Market

Bread and Other Baked Products: Major Demand Growth Drivers

Emerging Markets and New Products to Drive Growth

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

Global Yeast Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries

Europe Remains the Largest Region

Asia: A Fast Emerging Market for Bread, and Yeast

Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes

Yeast: Product Overview

Physico-Chemical Characteristics of Fresh and Dry Yeast (in Terms of Nitrogen Percentage in Dry Matter, Ashes Percentage in Dry Matter, pH (After Rehydration) and Dry Matter Percentage in Yeast

Baker's Yeast - Nutritional Data of Fresh and Dry Baker's Yeast in Terms of Fats, Carbohydrates, Proteins, Minerals (as % in Dry Matter) and Vitamins (mg/100g) and Energy Value (as Kcal per 100g of Dry Matter)

Common Types of Yeast

Forms of Yeast

Yeast Production Process

Overview of Key End-Use Applications

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Yeast Market: Key Market Trends, Long Term Drivers and Deterrents

Popularity of Functional Bakery Products Augurs Well for Baker's Yeast

How Yeast Contributes to Upliftment of Bakery Market?

Sophisticated Lifestyles Elevate Alcoholic Beverage Consumption, Drive Yeast Demand

Changing Consumer Preferences Boosting Innovations in Brewing Industry

Better Yeasts for Better Winemaking

H2S and EC Prevent Yeasts from Generating Widespread Interest in Wine Industry

Boosting Yeast Biodiversity to Facilitate Production of Novel Flavors and Aromas in Beer

Availability of Wide Range of Hops

Growing Popularity of Natural Ingredients in Processed Foods Drives Demand for Yeast

Surging Popularity of Probiotic Functional Foods: A Strong Case for Yeast Demand Growth

World Functional Food Ingredients Market by Geographic Region - Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 and 2027

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Customized Yeast Solutions: A Refreshingly New Product Differentiation Strategy

Specialty Yeast Grows in Popularity to Make Cash Registers Ring

Yeast Extracts Find Applications in Reducing Sodium Levels in Food Products

Red Yeast Rice Attracting Negative Attention Due to Toxins and Side Effects

Filtered Dates Extract: Potential for Replacing Molasses in Yeast Production

Live Yeast Cultures in Animal Nutrition

Continued Interests in Nutritional Practices

Live Yeasts to Help Prevent Clinical and Sub-clinical Acidosis in Ruminants

Live Yeast Cultures in Equine Nutrition for Alleviating Digestive Disturbances

Live Yeast to Aid in the Health of Breeding, Lactating Mother Animals and Offsprings

Yeast Production for Animal Feed

World Animal Feed Additives Market by Geographic Region - Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2021 and 2027

Lallemand's Titan Technology Ensures Probiotic Yeast Stability in Feed Processing

Global Market for Probiotics in Animal Feed by Microbial Genus (in %) for 2020

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market Breakdown by Application (in %) for 2020

Advancements and Innovation in the Yeast Market

Yeast Innovation Delivers Unmatched Performance for Bioenergy Industry

Nutrient-Dense Proteins from Yeast for Plant-Based Foods

Yeast Innovations in Recent Past

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qi4rd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment