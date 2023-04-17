The Global Coatings Market is forecast to grow by $3.9 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136851/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the coatings market for medical devices industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants, increasing hospital-associated infections, and the growing medical device industry.



The coatings market for medical devices industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• General surgery

• Cardiovascular

• Orthopedics

• Dentistry

• Others



By Type

• Antimicrobial coating

• Drug-eluting coating

• Hydrophilic coating

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased awareness of minimally invasive surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in the medical device industry and increasing medical insurance policies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coatings market for medical devices industry covers the following areas:

• Coatings market sizing

• Coatings market forecast

• Coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coatings market vendors that include Advanced Plating Technologies, Applied Medical Coatings LLC, AST Products Inc., Biocoat Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Endura Coatings, Freudenberg SE, Harland Medical Systems Inc., HTI Technologies Inc., Hydromer Inc., Katahdin Industries, KISCO Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Materion Corp., Medical Surface Inc., Medicoat AG, Merit Medical Systems Inc., N2 Biomedical LLC, Sono Tek Corp., and Surmodics Inc. Also, the coatings market for medical devices industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

