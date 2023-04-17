Global Veterinary Vaccines Strategic Business Report 2023: Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New Vaccine Development

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Veterinary Vaccines estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Porcine Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Poultry Vaccines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Veterinary Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Important Animal Diseases

Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory

Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost

Select Animal Disease Vaccines

Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets

Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Killed/Inactivated Vaccines

Recombinant vector vaccines

Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry

Vector-based Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines

Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines

Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines

Market Challenges

Veterinary Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth

Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market

Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal Vaccines

Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines

Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use of Vaccines

Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development

Reduced Response Time

Drug Resistance

Serotype Cross-Protection

Innovative Manufacturing

Technological Advancements

Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New Vaccine Development

Select Swine Diseases

Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines

Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in Select Countries

Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems

Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline

MatrixT Adjuvant Technology by Novavax

Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine

Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD

FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised

Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available

Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market

Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus

Avian Influenza Vaccines

New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting Trend towards Convenient Administration

Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum

Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential

Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities

New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market

The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing

More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections

Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost - effective and Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut

Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market

Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful

