Global Veterinary Vaccines Strategic Business Report 2023: Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New Vaccine Development

The global market for Veterinary Vaccines estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Porcine Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Poultry Vaccines segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Veterinary Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Outlook
- Important Animal Diseases
- Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory
- Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost
- Select Animal Disease Vaccines
- Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets
- Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- Killed/Inactivated Vaccines
- Recombinant vector vaccines
- Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry
- Vector-based Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
- Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines
- Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines
- Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines
- Market Challenges
- Veterinary Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
- Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to Benefit the Market
- Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal Vaccines
- Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines
- Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use of Vaccines
- Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development
- Reduced Response Time
- Drug Resistance
- Serotype Cross-Protection
- Innovative Manufacturing
- Technological Advancements
- Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New Vaccine Development
- Select Swine Diseases
- Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines
- Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in Select Countries
- Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems
- Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline
- MatrixT Adjuvant Technology by Novavax
- Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine
- Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD
- FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised
- Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available
- Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market
- Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus
- Avian Influenza Vaccines
- New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting Trend towards Convenient Administration
- Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum
- Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential
- Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities
- New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market
- The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing
- More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections
- Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost - effective and Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut
- Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market
- Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
