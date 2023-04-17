The Global Spa Market is forecast to grow by USD 40.42 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spa Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941098/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the spa market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spa, growing wellness tourism industry, and brand positioning enabling premium pricing for spa services.



The spa market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Female

• Male



By Type

• Day/club/salon spa

• Hotel/resort spa

• Destination spa

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the availability of flotation therapy spa services as one of the prime reasons driving the spa market growth during the next few years. Also, the personalization of spa services and an increase in demand for organic and natural procedures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spa market vendors that include Cal A Vie Health Spa, Clinique La Prairie, CR Operating LLC, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Gaia Retreat and Spa, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Hand and Stone Franchise Corp., Harrison Hot Springs Resort Inc., HOT SPRINGS RESORT and SPA, Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Jade Mountain, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lakehilll Springs Pty Ltd., Lanserhof Management GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Muse Salon and Spa, Rancho La Puerta Inc., Woodhouse Spa, and Young Medical Spa. Also, the spa market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

