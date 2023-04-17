Global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market Report 2023-2030: Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 48.6% - Government Initiatives Aiming to Boost Hydrogen Economy to Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market by Modular Storage (Fuel Storage, Distribution), Application (Vehicles, Rail, Marine, Stationary Storage, Trailers), Tank Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Pressure, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market is estimated to grow from USD 174 million in 2022 to USD 4,155 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.6%

The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for storage tanks to store gaseous hydrogen.

Hydrogen fuel storage systems to be fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030

The hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market, by modular storage, is bifurcated hydrogen fuel storage systems and hydrogen distribution systems. The hydrogen fuel storage systems segment is expected to dominate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the increasing number of projects of fuel storage systems for the purpose of transportation.

Vehicle source segment to be fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030

The hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market, by application, is vehicles, marine, railway, stationary storage and trailers for H2 transportation. The stationary storage is expected to be the second-largest segment. Stationary storage is an excellent source for storing hydrogen in small scale industry which can be converted into fuel and chemicals.

Type 4, by tank type, expected to be largest market from 2022 to 2030

The hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market, by tank type, is bifurcated into type 1, type 2, type 3 and type 4. The type 4 segment is expected to be the largest market followed by the type 2 during the forecast period. This dominance is because of the need for lightweight storage tanks.

Above 500 bar, by tank type, expected to be largest market from 2022 to 2030

The hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market, by pressure, is bifurcated into below 200 bar, 200 - 300 bar, above 500 bar. The above 200 - 300 bar segment is expected to be the second largest market. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for hydrogen fuel cell based applications in transportation sector.

Competitive landscape

The Hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market are Hexagon Purus (Norway), NPROXX (Germany), Worthington Industries Inc. (US), Tenaris (US), Plastic Omnium (France), Quantum Fuel Systems LLC. (US), and Composite Advanced Technologies, LLC. (US)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $174 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4155 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 48.6% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Government Initiatives Aiming to Boost Hydrogen Economy to Drive Market

North America to Record Fastest Growth in Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market During Forecast Period

Vehicles Segment and China Dominated Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2021

Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems Segment Dominated Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2021

Above 500 Bar Segment Dominated Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2021

Type 4 Segment to Account for Largest Share of Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2030

Vehicles Segment to Account for Largest Share of Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Low-Emission Fuels

Increasing Usage of Hydrogen Storage Tanks in Transportation Applications

Development of Hydrogen Infrastructure Across Various Countries

Restraints

Less Efficient Compared with Other Storage Technologies in Terms of Power Storage

High Cost of Composite Material-based Tanks and Strict Regulatory Approvals

Opportunities

Increasing Efforts by Governments for Installation of Hydrogen Fueling Stations

Increasing Government Initiatives to Support Development of Hydrogen Economy

Challenges

Impact of Fluctuating Oil Prices on Hydrogen Storage Tanks Market

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Providers

Case Study Analysis

Hydrogen-Powered Mine Truck for Anglo American Mine

Renewable Hydrogen Technology, Electric Hydrogen Partnership Hopes to Repeat Its Success

Company Profiles

AMS Composite Cylinders

Bayotech

BNH Gas Tanks LLP

Calvera Hydrogen

Composite Advanced Technologies, LLC.

Doosan Mobility Innovation

Hexagon Purus

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

Mahytec

Marine Service Noord

NPROXX

Plastic Omnium

Pragma Industries

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC.

Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Co. Ltd.

Steelhead Composites, Inc.

Taian Strength Equipments Co. Ltd.

Tenaris

UMOE Advanced Composites

Weldship Corporation

Worthington Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfz5dw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment