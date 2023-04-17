Communiqué from Industrivärden’s 2023 Annual General Meeting

English Swedish

Industrivärden’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on April 17, 2023, at which the following resolutions were made, among other items of business.





The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet. Furthermore, the AGM voted in favor of the proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 7,25 per share. April 19, 2023 was decided as the record date for the right to receive dividends.

The AGM granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2022.

Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Katarina Martinson, Fredrik Lundberg, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as directors. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM voted on directors’ fees in accordance with the Nominating Committee’s proposal.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as the auditing firm for a term until the end of the 2024 AGM and approved the Nomination Committee´s proposal for auditors fee.

The AGM approved the Board of Directors’ report regarding compensation pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The AGM voted in favor of the Board of Directors’ proposal for a long-term share savings program for employees of Industrivärden.

Information about the Annual General Meeting is available at the Company and on Industrivärden's website www.industrivarden.net.





Stockholm, Sweden, April 17, 2023

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Industrivärden, tel. +46-8-666 64 00





The information provided herein was submitted for publication at CEST 4:00 p.m. on April 17, 2023.

