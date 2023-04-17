Udlodning af acontoudbytte for første kvartal

Bestyrelsen i Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest har godkendt udlodninger for første kvartal 2023.

De optjente udlodninger er vist i nedenstående tabel. Tallene er opgjort i DKK pr. investeringsbevis.

ISINAndelsklasse/afdelingDKK pr. bevis
DK0060804136European CLO Investment Grade DKK11 DKK
DK0060804052European CLO Opportunity KL17 DKK

Tidsplan
24.04.2023 - Udbyttet fragår, og investeringsbeviserne handles uden udbytte
26.04.2023 - Udbyttet er til disposition på investors konto

