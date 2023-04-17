3D Printing Revolutionizing the Electronics Industry: Explosive Growth Expected in 3D Printed Electronics Market

Westford, USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the 3D Printed Electronics market will attain a value of USD 28.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast (2022-2030). Increased production of lighter-weight products, ease of use and improved technology in the manufacture of electrical components all benefit the market. The market is being stimulated by increased production of 3D antenna and sensor printing. Rapid adoption of newly developed technologies, as well as rising consumer demand, in industries such as health care, defence, telecommunications, automobiles, electrification systems, power utilities, aerospace, and many others. Market rates have risen due to an increase in market participants and increased investment in the electronics and automobile industries. However, the high cost of new equipment and materials for printed electronics may limit market growth.

According to the SkyQuest's, Increased growth of the 3D Printed Electronics market in various sectors and industries, as well as increased technologies over the internet of things, are driving factors in the 3D Printed Electronics market, extending the market of 3D printed electronics to a greater extent. Electronics system integrated into the gadgets that allows programming and operation. Increased emphasis on 3D printing using antennas for 3D printed electronics products.

3D Printed Electronics is a programme that allows electronics to be integrated into or on top of devices. The concept of 3D printing has been widely applied to the exterior of 3D injection moulded synthetic objects to add antennas and simple conductive interconnects. With technological advancements in the 3D printed electronics industry, new techniques can be used to create materials and processes to create sophisticated circuitry inside parts. Customization can be an asset in the development of fully formed additive manufacturing parts for circuit boards or any computerized device. The demand for small, thin devices with advanced capabilities is insatiable.

Inkjet Segment Is Expected to Grow the fastest Due to the Increasing Adoption of This Advanced Technology

The inkjet segment accounted for a sizable portion of the global market's revenue. The rapidly increasing adoption of this unique and advanced technology is fueling the segment's rapid growth. Inkjet printers are adaptable, versatile, and simple to set up. Inkjet printers have a low throughput of approximately 100 m2/h as well as a low resolution (about 50 m). It is effective with soluble, low-viscosity materials like organic semiconductors. High-viscosity materials like organic dielectrics and dispersed particles like inorganic metal inks can clog the nozzle. As the ink is applied in droplets, the thickness and uniformity of the dispersion decrease. The use of multiple nozzles at the same time, as well as pre-forming the substrate, can improve productivity and resolution.

North America accounts for a sizable revenue share of the 3D Printed Electronics market and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. To support the expansion of the electronics industry in this region, 3D printing technology is widely used in end-use industries such as aerospace and defence, automotive, telecommunications, and others. Simultaneously, the presence of key manufacturers such as Stratasys and 3D Systems in the region is a major driver of 3D printing growth in this region.

Ink materials Segment Led the Market Due to Growing Demand Adoption of Printed Technology

In the 3D Printed Electronics market, the ink materials segment generated the most revenue. This segment's rapid growth is due to the substance's rapid market acceptance. The widespread use of inks in a wide range of applications in many fields has been enabled by the increasing adoption of printed electronics technology. Inks are also becoming more widely available on the market, making them more accessible to customers.

Asia-Pacific has the highest revenue share in the 3D Printed Electronics market, and the region is expected to maintain its lead by growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In the 3D Printed Electronics market, the ink materials segment accounted for the highest revenue share. Manufacturers' increased efficiency and productivity, as well as lower material costs are expected to drive the global 3D Printed Electronics market during the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the 3D Printed Electronics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in 3D Printed Electronics Market

In January 2021, LG Electronics enhanced the acquisition with stake control in TV and measurement, providing the company with more services and enhanced content for customers.

In April 2021, DATA MODUL and E Ink Holdings signed an agreement with a well-known company known for embedded monitors, touch, displays, and incremental sales in the US and European markets.

Key Questions Answered in 3D Printed Electronics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

