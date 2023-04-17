The Global Long-Term Care Market is forecast to grow by USD 398.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.33% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Long-Term Care Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933658/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the long-term care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for long-term care from the aging population, increase in healthcare budgets by governments, and growing demand to prevent infections and ensure patient safety.



The long-term care market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Nursing care and assisted living facilities

• Home healthcare

• Hospice



By Type

• Government

• Public and private players

• Out of the pocket

• Private insurance



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expansion and growth of several healthcare domains as one of the prime reasons driving the long-term care market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for solutions through online platforms and technological advances in long-term care will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the long-term care market covers the following areas:

• Long-term care market sizing

• Long-term care market forecast

• Long-term care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading long-term care market vendors that include Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Wickshire Senior Living, Extendicare Canada Inc., Sonida Senior Living Corp., Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc., Kindred Health Holdings LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Life Care Centers of America Inc., Honor Technology Inc., Amedisys Inc., FCP Live In, CareOne Management LLC, Illumifin Corp., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Abri Health Care Services LLC, SeniorLiving.org, and Revera Inc. Also, the long-term care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933658/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________