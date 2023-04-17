North America Inedible Fat, Oil, and Grease (FOG) Market Report 2023 - Long-term Forecasts to 2044

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Inedible Fat, Oil, and Grease (FOG) Market by Type (Brown & Yellow Grease), Generation (Restaurants/Fast Food Restaurants, Food Processing Facility, Water Treatment Facility), Application, and Country (US, Canada, Mexico) - Forecast to 2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America FOG market is projected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2022 to USD 25.6 billion by 2044, at a CAGR of 4.6%

Appropriate recycling of brown grease reduces landfilling and landfill-related methane emissions. As a feedstock for the biofuels sector, brown grease helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lessen the impact of climate change and offers a less expensive option for biofuel and biodiesel production.

Yellow grease, Restaurants/fast-food restaurants segment has the largest share in North America FOG market in 2021

Yellow grease is produced from used cooking oil as well as other fats and oils gathered from commercial or industrial cooking operations. The yellow grease market will increase due to the growing awareness of sustainable energy resources and environmental conservation. The restaurants and food industry is evolving that directly impacting the overall production of brown grease from used cooking oil.

Brown grease fuel is the fastest segment in the North America FOG market

Brown grease is collected through grease traps installed in commercial, industrial, or municipal sewage treatment plants to separate grease and oil from wastewater. When preheated, brown grease can be utilized as crude bio-boiler fuel in conjunction with diesel fuel to prime and clean the system before and after each usage.

According to international convention, CO2 emissions from biofuel combustion are excluded from national greenhouse gas emissions inventories as growing the biomass feedstocks used for biofuel production may offset the CO2 produced when biofuels are burned.

US FOG market is projected to have largest market share during the forecast period

The US FOG market for yellow and brown grease is likely to be driven by the increasing production of biofuels and government initiatives and subsidies on biofuels production. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the US production of biodiesel was 159 million gallons in December 2020.

Biodiesel production from the Midwest region accounted for 72% of the US total production. The demand for yellow grease is expected to increase in the region due to the increased corn prices, which is also used as feedstock for biofuel, and the rising demand for cleaner fuel alternatives.

Competitive landscape

The North America FOG market comprises major manufacturers, such as Darling Ingredients, Inc. (US), Restaurant Technologies Inc. (US), Downey Ridge Environmental Company (US), Baker Commodities Inc. (US), Mopac (US), Grease Cycle LLC (US).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2022 - 2044 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2044 $25.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered North America

Premium Insights

Growing Demand from Fuel Application to Drive FOG Market

Yellow Grease Accounted for Larger Share

Canada to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Biodiesel Production in North America

Growing Demand for Brown Grease

Restraints

Unstable Economic Condition

Opportunities

Technological Advancements Leading to Innovation

Challenges

Lack of Awareness in Developing Economies

Company Profiles

A&A Grease & Pumping Service

A&P Grease Trappers

Ace Grease Service Inc.

Baker Commodities Inc.

Darling Ingredients, Inc.

Downey Ridge Environmental Company

Farmers Union Industries LLC

Genuine Bio-Fuel Inc.

GF Commodities LLC.

Grand Natural Inc.

Green Energy Biofuel

Indaba Renewable Fuels California LLC

Mahoney Environmental Inc.

MOPAC

Restaurant Technologies, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Sustainable Enterprises, LLC

Sequential

Smisson-Mathis Energy Solutions

Southwaste Disposal LLC

