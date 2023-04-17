Ginseng Extract Market is estimated to be USD 903.8 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecasted period - By PMI

Covina, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ginseng extract market accounted for US$ 622.9 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 903.8 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%. The report.

Ginseng extract is a natural substance derived from the root of the ginseng plant, which is native to Asia and North America. Ginseng has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to promote overall health and vitality. Ginseng extract contains a variety of active compounds known as ginsenosides, which are believed to be responsible for its health benefits. These compounds have been shown to have anti-inflammatory, immune- boosting and antioxidant properties among others. Ginseng extract is available in various forms, including capsules, powders, and liquid extracts. It is often used as a dietary supplement to support energy, cognitive function, and immune health. Ginseng Extract could also help regulate blood sugar levels and have benefits for certain types of cancer. In Chinese medicine, ginseng has been utilized for many years as herbal supplement. It is accessible in extract, capsule, or powder form, and is simple to incorporate into your diet as a supplement.

"Ginseng Extract Market, By Type (Front Loaders, Rear Loader, ASL (Automated Side Loaders), Pneumatic Collection, and Grapple Trucks), By Technology (Manual and Semi-Automatic), By Application (Industrial Garbage, Municipal Garbage, and Others), By Fuel (Natural Gas and Electric), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In September 2022, Korea Ginseng Corp., launched new HSW herbal drink infused with Korean red ginseng and contains ginger, reishi mushroom, honey, goji berry for healthy body and to help to recharge their energy levels throughout the day.





Analyst view:

Ginseng roots are highly bioactive compounds that exhibit health beneficial effects with antioxidant, antihypertensive, antitumor, insulin resistance reduction, chemo-protective, anti-diabetic, phytoestrogens, and immune-modulating effects which, in turn has facilitated the target market growth. Rising disposable income, growing demand for natural food products and growing awareness among individual regarding nutritional diet is expected to fruitful the Ginseng Extract market growth in future.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global ginseng extract market accounted for US$ 622.9 million in 2019 and is estimated to be 903.8 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%. The market report has been segmented on form, application, distribution channel, and region.

By form, the global ginseng extract market is segmented into powder, capsules, and liquid.

By application, the target market is classified into dietary supplements, personal care, pharmaceutical, food, and oral care

By distribution channel, the target market is classified into pharmacies/drugstore, hypermarket/supermarket, online retailing, health/beauty store, and direct selling.

By region, Asia Pacific market is growing highly owing to its utilization in food products manufacturing. Manufacturing food products from ginseng extract are majorly resulted by growing demand for functional foods.

Request Free Sample Copy:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4327

Scope of the Report:

Global Ginseng Extract Market, By Form, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Segment Trends

Powder Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Capsules Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Liquid Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Global Ginseng Extract Market, By Application, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Segment Trends

Dietary Supplements Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Personal Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Pharmaceutical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Food Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Oral Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Global Ginseng Extract Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Segment Trends

Pharmacies/Drugstore Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Hypermarket/Supermarket Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Online Retailing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Health/Beauty Store Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Direct Selling Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027



Free PDF Download Now:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4327

Competitive Landscape:

Amway

The Boots Company PLC

Elemis Ltd.

Allcura Naturheilmittel GmbH

Inovital, Starwest Botanicals

RFI Ingredients

Korean Ginseng Export Corporation

Nature Essential

Oxford Vitality

Other Related Reports: