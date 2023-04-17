PLUG INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Investors in Plug Power Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) common stock between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 12, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Plug Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Melton v. Plug Power Inc., No. 23-cv-00409 (D. Del.), the Plug Power class action lawsuit charges Plug Power and certain of Plug Power’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Plug Power class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-plug-power-inc-class-action-lawsuit-plug.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Plug Power is a hydrogen fuel cell company that develops power systems for use in electric vehicles, stationary power units, and other purposes.

The Plug Power class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Plug Power was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues.

On October 14, 2022, Plug Power announced that its “prior full year 2022 revenue guidance of $900-925M could be 5%-10% lower for the year” and attributed this revised guidance to “some larger projects potentially being completed in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues.” On this news, the price of Plug Power common stock declined more than 6%.

Then, on November 8, 2022, Plug Power revealed that its gross margins had decreased 3% sequentially, and 2% on a year-over-year basis, and that Plug Power’s inventory levels had further increased to $516 million. On this news, the price of Plug Power common stock declined further.

Thereafter, on January 25, 2023, Plug Power reported that it now expected 2022 revenue growth of just 45% to 50% year over year – far below its original projections of approximately 80% growth year-over-year. Plug Power explained that “new products came out a little slower than we hoped,” as its “[m]anufacturing had a few more issues than we hoped” and “added . . . complexity to supply chain.” On this news, the price of Plug Power common stock declined nearly 6%.

Subsequently, on March 1, 2023, Plug Power announced disappointing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, including annual revenue of $701.4 million – representing only 40% year-over-year growth and missing reduced guidance estimates. On this news, the price of Plug Power common stock declined more than 6%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Plug Power common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Plug Power class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Plug Power class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Plug Power class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Plug Power class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

