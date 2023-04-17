Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size Growing at 6.3% CAGR Set to Reach USD 12.2 Billion By 2032

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size accounted for USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 12.2 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Drug of Abuse Testing Market Highlights and Statistics:

Key driver of growth in the market is the increasing prevalence of drug abuse worldwide.

Emergence of point-of-care testing devices has made drug of abuse testing faster, more convenient, and more cost-effective.

North America is the largest drug of abuse testing market with Asia Pacific being the fastest growing region.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Report Coverage:

Market Drug of Abuse Testing Market Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size 2022 USD 6.7 Billion Drug of Abuse Testing Market Forecast 2032 USD 12.2 Billion Drug of Abuse Testing Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 6.3% Drug of Abuse Testing Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Drug of Abuse Testing Market Base Year 2022 Drug of Abuse Testing Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Product, By Sample Type, By End User, And By Geography Drug of Abuse Testing Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Cordant Health Solutions, LabCorp, Legacy Medical Services, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., LGC Group, DrugScan, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, and Precision Diagnostics. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Overview:

The Drug of Abuse Testing market is a rapidly growing sector that involves the analysis of biological specimens to detect the presence of illicit drugs and prescription medications. This market is being driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of drug abuse, increasing government funding for drug screening programs, and technological advancements in drug testing methodologies.

Drug of abuse testing has a wide range of applications, from healthcare settings where it is used to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of drug addiction, to the workplace where it is used to maintain a safe and drug-free environment. In addition, the market has seen significant growth in the sports industry, where drug testing is used to detect the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

North America is the largest market for drug of abuse testing, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market is highly competitive, with key players such as Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad Laboratories investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative drug testing technologies.

Trends in the Drug of Abuse Testing Market:

Increased adoption of point-of-care testing: Point-of-care testing for drug of abuse has seen significant growth over the past few years, as it offers real-time results and eliminates the need for laboratory analysis. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

Growth in the use of oral fluid testing: Oral fluid testing is gaining popularity as a non-invasive and easy-to-collect alternative to urine or blood samples. It is particularly useful in workplace testing and for roadside drug testing.

Increasing use of mass spectrometry in drug testing: Mass spectrometry is becoming a popular method for drug testing, as it offers greater sensitivity and specificity than traditional testing methods.

Use of immunoassay-based drug testing for initial screening: Immunoassay-based drug testing is widely used for initial screening, as it is fast and cost-effective. It is particularly useful in workplace testing and for drug testing in schools.

Growing demand for testing for new psychoactive substances (NPS): The rise of new psychoactive substances has created a need for testing methods that can detect these drugs. NPS are often sold as legal alternatives to illicit drugs, making them difficult to identify through traditional testing methods.

Adoption of more comprehensive testing panels: As drug abuse patterns change, there is a need for drug testing panels that can detect a wider range of substances. These comprehensive panels are becoming more common, particularly in workplace testing.

Growing demand for synthetic drug testing: The rise of synthetic drugs, such as K2 and Spice, has led to a greater need for testing methods that can detect these substances. These drugs can be difficult to identify through traditional testing methods, so newer methods are being developed to detect them.

Increasing use of hair testing: Hair testing has become more popular as a long-term indicator of drug use. It is particularly useful in workplace testing, as it can detect drug use over a period of several months.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Dynamics:

Increasing drug abuse: The rise in drug abuse worldwide is driving the growth of the drug of abuse testing market. As drug abuse becomes a bigger problem, there is a greater need for testing methods to identify drug use.

Legalization of marijuana: The legalization of marijuana in many countries has led to an increase in its use. This has created a need for drug testing methods that can distinguish between recreational and medicinal use.

Government initiatives: Governments around the world are implementing initiatives to combat drug abuse, including mandatory drug testing in certain industries. This has led to increased demand for drug testing services.

Workplace drug testing: Many companies now require drug testing as a condition of employment. This has led to significant growth in the workplace drug testing market.

Adoption of drug testing in sports: The use of performance-enhancing drugs in sports has led to the adoption of drug testing in many professional sports leagues. This has created a new market for drug testing services.

Increased awareness of drug abuse: As awareness of drug abuse increases, there is a greater demand for drug testing services. This trend is expected to continue as education and awareness efforts continue.

Increase in drug-related crime: The rise in drug-related crime has led to increased demand for drug testing services in law enforcement and criminal justice settings.

Increase in drug-related accidents: The use of drugs can lead to accidents and fatalities, leading to increased demand for drug testing services in accident investigations.

Technological advancements: Advances in technology have led to the development of more accurate and efficient drug testing methods, making drug testing more accessible and cost-effective.





Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Drug of Abuse Testing:

Stigma associated with drug testing: Some individuals may be reluctant to undergo drug testing due to the stigma associated with drug use and testing.

Fear of repercussions: Individuals may fear repercussions, such as losing their job or facing legal action, if they test positive for drugs.

Limited detection window: Some drug testing methods have a limited detection window, meaning that drugs may not be detectable after a certain period of time.

Difficulty in testing for some drugs: Some drugs are more difficult to test for than others, leading to limitations in drug testing methods.

Legal issues: Drug testing can raise legal issues, such as discrimination and violation of human rights, leading to opposition from individuals and organizations.

Cultural and religious beliefs: Cultural and religious beliefs may conflict with drug testing, leading to reluctance among individuals to undergo testing.

Inaccuracy of some testing methods: Some drug testing methods are less accurate than others, leading to false positives or false negatives that can harm individuals or organizations.



Market Segmentation:

By Type of Drugs

LSD

Opioids

Alcohol

Cocaine

Marijuana/Cannabis

Other

By Type of Sample

Breath

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Other

By Product

Equipment Chromatography Instruments Breath Analyzers Immunoassay Analyzers Consumables Rapid Test Kits Reagents Other



End User

Workplaces

Criminal Justice Systems

Hospitals

Research Labs

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Overview by Region

North America’s Drug of Abuse Testing market share is the highest globally, The United States is the biggest market in the region, driven by the high prevalence of drug abuse and the implementation of mandatory drug testing in certain industries, such as transportation and healthcare. Canada is also a significant market, driven by government initiatives to combat drug abuse and the growth of the healthcare industry.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Drug of Abuse Testing Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, driven by increasing drug abuse and the expansion of drug testing services into emerging markets. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are significant markets in the region. The market is also facing challenges, such as limited availability of testing services and cultural and religious beliefs that conflict with drug testing.

Europe is another key market for Drug of Abuse Testing, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France accounting for a significant share of the market. The market is driven by a variety of factors, including rising drug abuse, the adoption of drug testing in sports, and the growth of the healthcare industry. The market is also facing challenges, such as privacy concerns and legal issues related to drug testing.

The South American and MEA regions have a rising Drug of Abuse Testing market share. The market in these regions is driven by rising drug abuse, government initiatives, and the expansion of drug testing services

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Key Players

major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Bio-Techne Corporation, Express Diagnostics International Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., Psychemedics Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Biopanda Reagents Ltd., MP Biomedicals LLC, Premier Biotech Inc., and Immunalysis Corporation.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

