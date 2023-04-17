The Global Automotive Seats Market is forecast to grow by USD 15.37 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Seats Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912731/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive seats market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in penetration of SUVs, increased mergers and acquisitions, and increase in adoption of technologically advanced seats.



The automotive seats market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Type

• Bucket

• Bench



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of additional functionalities and availability of customization in automotive seats as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive seats market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in automotive smart seats and the detection of stress level of drivers by intelligent car seats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive seats market covers the following areas:

• Automotive seats market sizing

• Automotive seats market forecast

• Automotive seats market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive seats market vendors that include Adient Plc, Bharat Seats Ltd., Chongqing Huixinyi Technology Co. Ltd., COBRA SEATS, FP Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd., Gentherm Inc., Glide Engineering INC., Lazzerini Srl, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., NHK Spring Co. Ltd., RCO Engineering Inc., RECARO Automotive GmbH, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., SAL Automotives Ltd., Stellantis NV, TACHI S Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., TS TECH Co. Ltd., and Victora Auto Pvt. Ltd. Also, the automotive seats market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

