RevolutionHER Launches Pop-up Store That Highlights Products by Women, for Women

The Spring 2023 RevolutionHER Store will be open for four weeks, starting Saturday, April 15th and leading up to Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14th, at Mapleview Shopping Centre in Burlington, Ontario. Presented by The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, The RevolutionHER Store will cover 2,500 square feet of retail space, featuring more than 350 products for women from close to 100 women-owned businesses. Items available will include homewares, health and wellness products, clothing, jewelry, books, bath, beauty and skincare products.

The RevolutionHER store attracts both male and female shoppers of all ages; women are able to spoil themselves with unique products, while men find the store a convenient place to buy gifts for the women in their life, without the struggle of deciding what to buy.

“We love sharing the stories of each and every woman behind the brands that we will be featuring,” says Maria Locker, founder and CEO of RevolutionHER. “What sets our experience apart is we are giving shoppers the opportunity to buy local, buy women-owned and know that they are supporting small business owners.”

The RevolutionHER Store will be the first Canadian retailer to feature Jiggy Puzzles, a product that was featured on Shark Tank and highlighted by Oprah as one of her favorite things. The Store will also feature HGTV star Sarah Baeumler’s new Apothecary line of home products.

In addition to selling a curated collection of products and telling the stories of women and their businesses, The RevolutionHER Store will also serve as a venue for a variety of exclusive events to foster camaraderie and interaction between a network of over 60,000 women in the RevolutionHER community and the general population.

The RevolutionHER Store will be host to an Author meet and greet with mindset and wellness expert Sonia Jhas, author of ‘I’ll Start Again Tomorrow and Other Lies I’ve Told Myself’. Shoppers can also be involved in wellness workshops and a Meet the Founder series throughout the duration of the experience.

RevolutionHER ensures that the network built between sellers and customers remains strong by offering an online shopping portal where items featured during The RevolutionHER Store can also be purchased and supported by shoppers globally.

“50 percent of the women-owned brands we feature represent the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities,” says Grace Moores, founding partner of RevolutionHER. “Sharing the diverse stories of women that inspire their brands is important to our mission of uplifting, empowering and amplifying women’s voices globally.”

Maria and Grace’s vision for the future of The RevolutionHER pop-up experience includes expanding across Canada and The United States in the next five years. This will amplify the mission of RevolutionHER in supporting and empowering more women worldwide.

