Battery Separators (Polyethylene and Polypropylene) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

The "Battery Separators Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion), Material (Polyethylene and Polypropylene), Technology (Dry and Wet), End-Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Li-ion batteries are widely used in electric vehicles and in a few hybrid vehicles. Also, these batteries find major applications in consumer electronics and automotive industries. It provides them with the leanest production process and reduces CO2 emissions. Thus, the high capacity and lightweight properties of lithium-ion batteries are expected to increase demand in this segment.

Consumer electronics segment, by end-use, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period

Lithium-ion batteries are being increasingly used in various consumer electronics such as cell phones, portable PCs, and tablets, among others. These batteries offer high energy density, require less time to recharge, and are environment-friendly, which further increases their demand by electronics manufacturers. Thus, the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics is expected to increase the demand for this segment.

Europe region is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period

Europe is the second-largest market for battery separators. Germany is one of the major countries in the region. The market in Germany is driven by the automobile sector, especially the growing demand for electric vehicles. The country, being a major player in the automotive industry, proves to be a favorable market for batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries.

Furthermore, the shift towards renewable energy is expected to drive the market in Germany, which will contribute to the growth of the European battery separators market.

Competitive landscape

Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), SK ie Technology (South Korea), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the key players operating in the battery separators market.

These players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their business revenue and market share.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Key Players

ABB

Aeg Power Solutions

Byd Company Limited

Delta Electronics Inc.

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lg Energy Solutions Co., Ltd.

Nec Corporation

Ngk Insulators, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

Siemens Ag

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Other Players

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Enerdel, Inc.

Exergonix

Johnson Controls

Kokam

Nextera Energy, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Primus Power

the Aes Corporation

Trinabess

