Battery Separators (Polyethylene and Polypropylene) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Li-ion batteries are widely used in electric vehicles and in a few hybrid vehicles. Also, these batteries find major applications in consumer electronics and automotive industries. It provides them with the leanest production process and reduces CO2 emissions. Thus, the high capacity and lightweight properties of lithium-ion batteries are expected to increase demand in this segment.
Consumer electronics segment, by end-use, is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period
Lithium-ion batteries are being increasingly used in various consumer electronics such as cell phones, portable PCs, and tablets, among others. These batteries offer high energy density, require less time to recharge, and are environment-friendly, which further increases their demand by electronics manufacturers. Thus, the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics is expected to increase the demand for this segment.
Europe region is estimated to account for the second largest share during the forecast period
Europe is the second-largest market for battery separators. Germany is one of the major countries in the region. The market in Germany is driven by the automobile sector, especially the growing demand for electric vehicles. The country, being a major player in the automotive industry, proves to be a favorable market for batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries.
Furthermore, the shift towards renewable energy is expected to drive the market in Germany, which will contribute to the growth of the European battery separators market.
Competitive landscape
Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), SK ie Technology (South Korea), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), and Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the key players operating in the battery separators market.
These players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their business revenue and market share.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|227
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$11.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Number of Projects, Which Require Battery Energy Storage Systems is Likely to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Battery Energy Storage System Market in APAC
- Battery Energy Storage System Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries to Hold Largest Size in 2027
- Above 500 Mwh Energy Capacity Segment to Dominate Battery Energy Storage System Market During Forecast Period
- Utility Application of Battery Energy Storage System Market to Witness Highest Rate During Forecast Period
- APAC to Hold Largest Size of Battery Energy Storage System Market in 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Grid Energy Storage Systems Owing to Ongoing Grid Modernization
- Growing Penetration of Lithium-Ion Batteries in the Renewable Energy Sector
- Rising Trend of Adopting Low-Carbon and Less Fossil Fuel-Based Economy and Ongoing Renewable Energy Revolution
Restraints
- High Capital Expenditure Required for Installing Battery Energy Storage Systems
Opportunities
- Surge in the Number of Rural Electrification Projects Worldwide
- Increase in Need for Continuous Power Supply Attributed to Rising Number of Datacenters
- Decline in Prices of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Challenges
- Complexities in Installing Battery Energy Storage Systems at Islands or in Remote Areas
- Overheating of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Aging of Lithium-Ion Batteries
Technology Analysis
- Sodium-Sulfur Battery
- Cobalt-Free Battery
- Metal-Air Battery
- Liquid Metal Battery
- Potassium Metal Battery
- Zinc Manganese Battery
- Lithium-Sulfur Battery
- Lithium Metal Battery
Company Profiles
Key Players
- ABB
- Aeg Power Solutions
- Byd Company Limited
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- General Electric
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Lg Energy Solutions Co., Ltd.
- Nec Corporation
- Ngk Insulators, Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Ag
- Tesla, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
Other Players
- East Penn Manufacturing Company
- Enerdel, Inc.
- Exergonix
- Johnson Controls
- Kokam
- Nextera Energy, Inc.
- Parker Hannifin Corp
- Primus Power
- the Aes Corporation
- Trinabess
