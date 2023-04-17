Accelia Capital welcomes EDC as investor to reach $60 million in assets

MONTREAL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelia Capital, a technology oriented venture capital fund that prioritizes investments in innovative, female-owned or led businesses, is pleased to welcome Export Development Canada (EDC) as a new investor. This prestigious partner’s $5.6 million investment brings Accelia Capital’s funding pool to $60 million in assets under management.



EDC’s new role as investor will include participation to Accelia Capital's Advisory committee, as well as the offering of a competitive investment matching program to portfolio companies.

A fund that creates impact

Accelia Capital, which was founded by technology entrepreneurs Christine Beaubien and Annick Charbonneau just over a year ago, is already highly active in the venture capital ecosystem through the deployment of its vast network of business professionals, including twenty renowned women investors who contribute their skills towards the portfolio companies’ successes. As such, Accelia leverages its investors and partners’ expertise to accelerate development of innovative Canadian businesses, while building the future and creating national and diverse wealth.

Accelia Capital 's key objective is to increase gender diversity in the competitive field of technological entrepreneurship. The venture fund’s ultimate goal is to generate a portfolio composed of at least 70% women-owned or led businesses. Significant investments have already been made within promising companies, several of which are set to be announced soon.

In addition to the more than twenty influential businesswomen who have already invested in the fund, Accelia Capital now counts on the support of 6 institutional investors as well as several private investors. The arrival of EDC completes Accelia Capital’s value proposition to help propel successful Canadian, women-owned and led businesses onto the world stage.

Quotes

“EDC’s mission of supporting Canadian businesses to expand in international markets complements Accelia Capital's value proposition, which focuses on providing women entrepreneurs with access to financial and human capital to build successful companies on the global stage.”

Annick Charbonneau, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Accelia Capital.

“The arrival of EDC as an investor, after just over a year following the creation of Accelia Capital, positions our fund as a key venture capital player. The participation of this major partner will help accelerate product development, research, and the expansion of young companies in new Canadian and international markets. This exciting new partnership reinforces our mandate to provide more support to innovative companies, especially those owned or run by women.”

Christine Beaubien, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Accelia Capital.

“EDC is thrilled to support Accelia Capital as it grows its portfolio of companies, with an emphasis on promoting women-owned or led businesses with a potential to grow internationally. This investment is an opportunity for EDC and Accelia to create positive impacts in our economy and communities, by accelerating female leadership in the tech sector and giving a runway for future generations of Canadian innovators.”

Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group at EDC

About Accelia Capital

Accelia Capital is a venture capital fund with $60 million in assets under management that invests in innovative companies with high-technological potential. It was co-founded in December 2021 by Christine Beaubien and Annick Charbonneau, two experienced technology entrepreneurs. The founders' goal of supporting innovative companies and accelerating female leadership in technology can be encapsulated in three words: diversity, performance, and impact. This dynamic duo, who are backed by an extensive business network, have rallied a team of top management professionals and seasoned businesswomen to help propel promising young companies to new heights.

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

