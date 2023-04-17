Global Glass Fiber Yarn Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from Construction Industries Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Fiber Yarn Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (E-Glass, S-Glass, and Others), By Yarn Type (Single Yarn, Piled Yarn, and Others), By Application, By End User Industry, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global glass fiber yarn market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate through 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Saint-Gobain S.A

Owens Corning Composite Materials, LLC

China Jushi Group Ltd

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

AGY Holdings Corp.

China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.

Fulltech Industries Corp.

F.I.T Industrial Co., Ltd.

Glass fibers yarn is a kind of yarn with comparatively allied glass fiber avoiding any weave. Glass fibers are used to strengthen the plastic or surfaces to increase tensile strength, flex modulus, impact resistance, dimensional constancy, heat, chemical, and worm resistance.

There are different types of yarns, such as E-glass, high-strength (HS)-glass, S- glass, and corrosion-resistant (CR)-glass. Each glass type has specific characteristics and different purposes according to its features.



Growing demand from various end users for construction, automobile, sports, fishers, aerospace, and manufacturing are the crucial factors that impel the market's growth. The standard of living and demand for eco-friendly products leads to an increase in the demand for consumer goods and products as well as related industries.

Furthermore, government regulation over trade, such as free trade agreements, bilateral agreements, and regional trade agreements, are encouraging import and export that propel the market growth. Thus, it is expected that the global glass fiber yarn market will grow in the projected year.



Rising demand from Construction Industries



Advanced characteristics possessed by glass fiber yarn, such as tensile strength, flex modulus, impact resistance, dimensional constancy, and heat resistance, have significantly increased the demand for glass fiber yarn across the construction industry.

Additionally, glass fiber yarn is resistant to chemicals and worms. All these properties help industries to create a lighter and more rigid product that can be used to make desired finished goods. Glass fibers can be molded into different shapes and provide low thermal conductivity that makes this product to use in walls for insulation and in concrete to increase strength in low cost.

Due to these properties, it is used in the production of window and gate frames that expand and contract scantly with temperature fluctuations. Thus, the demand for glass fiber yarn is accepted to rise to satisfy the need for high strength, wall insulation, and different shape products. The flourishing construction industry is expected to increase the demand for the glass fiber yarn market in the coming years.



Growing Demand for Production Power Generation Machinery



The core area of today's development is revolved around renewable and sustainable development. Electricity is considered a significant component of modern development. This situation will lead to demand for renewable energy and shift the market to opt for new power generation methods and machinery.

Due to its properties, different machinery parts of the power generation industry, such as scrubbers, tank farms, and others, use fiberglass as a basic component. Apart from these, glass fiber yarn is used to make printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are used in different electronic devices. Hence, it is expected that the demand for glass fiber yarn will rise as the demand for power generation products and related product grows.



Increasing Demand for Electricity from Sustainable Sources



The growing awareness related to the environment and sustainability has significantly increased over the years. This, in turn, has increased the demand for renewable energy, especially wind energy which is one of the best renewable energy sources. The turbine blades of wind energy are made from glass fiber yarn, making them stiff and lighter in weight. As technology is emerging, there are huge prospects for the growth of the glass fiber yarn market in the coming years.



Report Scope:



In this report, global glass fiber yarn market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Glass Fiber Yarn Market, By type:

E-Glass

S-Glass

Others PVC

Glass Fiber Yarn Market, By Yarn type:

Single Yarn

Piled Yarn

Others

Glass Fiber Yarn Market, By application:

PCB

Structural Parts

Facade

Marble & Mosaic Tiles

Others

Glass Fiber Yarn Market, By end-user industry:

Wind Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Electronic & Electricals

Marine

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gms13l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.