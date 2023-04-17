Global Eco Fiber Market Size/Share Estimated to Cross USD 87.72 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of 7.4%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Eco fiber Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Type (Organic, Recycled, Regenerated), Application (Clothing/ Textile, Industrial, Medical), Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global eco fiber market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 43.06 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 87.72 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 7.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Eco Fibers? How Big is Eco Fiber Market?

Overview

Eco fiber is a type of fiber that is not dependent on the usage of any pesticides or herbicides, or chemicals, such as bamboo, hemp, Ramie, mud silk, etc. This is produced from synthetic materials recycled into eco-fibers, such as polypropylene and polyethylene. These fibers are microbial, mildew, and disease-free resistant. As consumers become more conscious of the effects of the textile industry on the environment, eco-fibers are growing in popularity.

Reduced carbon emissions, reduced water use, and less chemical waste are some advantages of adopting eco-friendly fibers in textiles. Eco fibers are the best alternative to traditional fibers, and their adoption can help create a more ecologically friendly and sustainable textile sector. The rising development of high-quality advanced fabrics, the rapidly growing fashion market, and growth in consumer disposable and inessential income are major factors driving the eco fiber market size across the globe.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Sateri

Lenzing AG

Grasim Industries

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber

US Fibers

Teijin Limited

Polyfiber Industries

Foss Performance Materials

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

Wellman Advanced Materials

Enkev

Prominent Factors Driving the Market Growth

Increasing demand for organic eco-fiber: Growing demand for organic cotton has led manufacturers to increase its production as it does not pollute surface water, soil, or air. Thus, rising concern over the harmful environmental effects of synthetic fibers has been contributing to the demand for organic eco-fiber, thereby propelling the eco fiber market growth.

Growing demand for organic cotton has led manufacturers to increase its production as it does not pollute surface water, soil, or air. Thus, rising concern over the harmful environmental effects of synthetic fibers has been contributing to the demand for organic eco-fiber, thereby propelling the eco fiber market growth. Government regulations: Many governments have introduced regulations and policies for encouraging the use of eco fibers and discouraging the use of harmful chemicals, which is boosting the industry expansion.

Many governments have introduced regulations and policies for encouraging the use of eco fibers and discouraging the use of harmful chemicals, which is boosting the industry expansion. Changing consumer behavior: Consumers are becoming more aware of their impact on the environment and focusing on purchasing eco fibers in textiles which is likely to fuel the eco fiber market demand.

Consumers are becoming more aware of their impact on the environment and focusing on purchasing eco fibers in textiles which is likely to fuel the eco fiber market demand. Eco-Friendly Fabrics on the Rise in Fashion: Environmental-friendly fabrics are becoming a favorite among fashion designers. The textile industry is expected to see a rise in the utilization of eco-friendly fibers that possess several desirable properties, such as antimicrobial, insulating, UV-resistant, hypoallergenic, highly breathable, and absorbent.

Top Findings of Report:

The rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products among consumers, strong government regulations and initiatives towards reducing carbon footprints, and promoting eco-friendly production practices are supporting the market growth.

The market is bifurcated based on type, application, and region.

In terms of geography, the eco fiber market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to register dominance during the forecast period.

Top trends influencing the market

Growing product demand: Due to the growing demand for eco-fiber worldwide, many eco fiber market key players are focusing on developing and introducing advanced eco-friendly fibers to meet the increasing consumer demand.

Due to the growing demand for eco-fiber worldwide, many eco fiber market key players are focusing on developing and introducing advanced eco-friendly fibers to meet the increasing consumer demand. Recent collaboration: In March 2022, Renewcell and Grasim Industries collaborated to execute a supply agreement for the provision of premium LIVA REVIVA fibers. The largest cellulosic fiber manufacturers in the world are establishing an unbreakable partnership for the manufacturing of synthetic cellulosic fiber.

In March 2022, Renewcell and Grasim Industries collaborated to execute a supply agreement for the provision of premium LIVA REVIVA fibers. The largest cellulosic fiber manufacturers in the world are establishing an unbreakable partnership for the manufacturing of synthetic cellulosic fiber. Rising investments by textile companies: After China, India, and Germany, the U.S. has one of the major textile industries in the world. The textile companies in the country are concentrating on restructuring their businesses, enhancing their work processes, and investing in niche products and markets.

Segmental Analysis

The regenerated fiber segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate

By type eco fiber market segmentation, the regenerated fiber segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for environment-friendly goods that leads to sustainability. Regenerated fibers are projected to experience a rapid expansion during the anticipated period as they offer definite outstanding attributes, including good absorbency, luster, ease of dyeing, good drape, and high wet tenacity, making them an ideal substitute for synthetic fibers.

Industrial segment is expected to register a considerable market share

The most common eco fibers used in industrial sectors include recycled polyester, lyocell, viscose, and organic cotton. Eco fibers have several uses in the industrial sector, including ropes, shoes, automobile parts, solar panels, labels, and clothing that is fire resistant. Eco fiber has revolutionized the industrial construction of various structures such as dams, houses, and tunnels. In addition, there has been a rise in the utilization of eco fibers by both military personnel and civilians due to their ability to provide fire-resistant protective clothing. This has led to the development of flame-resistant suits, gloves, and other such items.

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 87.72 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 46.18 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Sateri (China), Lenzing AG (Austria); Grasim Industries Ltd. (India); Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), US Fibers (US), Teijin Limited. (Japan), Polyfiber Industries Limited (India), David C Poole Company Inc (US) Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: The growing awareness of eco-friendly raw materials is expected to contribute to sustainable development in countries such as India, Japan, China, and other APACs. This factor is likely to support market growth in various Asian countries. Other factors, such as the growing population, demand for smooth textured fabric, and reusing organic and fashionable apparel while producing it in an eco-friendly manner with no CO2 emissions, are fueling the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

North America: The rising use of sustainable materials and methods for everything, such as eco-friendly fibers, in order to ensure future livelihood is one of the prominent eco fiber market trends propelling the North American market expansion.

Browse the Detail Report “Eco fiber Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Type (Organic, Recycled, Regenerated), Application (Clothing/ Textile, Industrial, Medical), Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/eco-fiber-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Teijin developed an eco-friendly polyester nanofiber to strengthen rubber in products such as hoses, belts, and tires. Through their THINK ECO initiative, they aim to improve environmental sustainability and expand applications from industrial to clothing materials.

In March 2022, Lenzing AG announced the construction of the largest lyocell production facility in the world, with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes, in Thailand to meet the steadily increasing demand for TENCEL-branded lyocell fibers.

The Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

What are the key factors driving the industry?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the market growth?

What growth opportunities does the market offer?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

What are the names of key players working in the industry?

What growth strategies are the companies considering to stay in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the eco fiber market report based on type, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Organic

Recycled

Regenerated

By Application Outlook

Clothing/Textile

Industrial

Medical

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

