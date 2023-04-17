The Global Cold Chain Market is forecast to grow by USD 358.49 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.43% during the forecast period

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Chain Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821765/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cold chain market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by use of RFID in cold chain logistics, increasing number of trade corridors, and increase in pharmaceutical supply through e-commerce.



The cold chain market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Meat fish and seafood

• Fruits vegetables and beverages

• Dairy and frozen desserts

• Bakery and confectionery

• Healthcare



By Type

• Refrigerated warehouse

• Refrigerated transportation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of M&A activities as one of the prime reasons driving the cold chain market growth during the next few years. Also, use of IoT with cold chain and use of automated storage and retrieval system will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cold chain market covers the following areas:

• Cold chain market sizing

• Cold chain market forecast

• Cold chain market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold chain market vendors that include Americold Realty Trust Inc., Burris Logistics Co., Cold Chain Technologies, Commercial Cold Storage Group Ltd., Congebec Logistics Inc., Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, NewCold Cooperatief UA, Nichirei Corp., Snowman Logistics Ltd., Tippmann Group, United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wabash Valley Cold Storage, WH Group Ltd., and Frialsa Frigorificos SA de CV. Also, the cold chain market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

