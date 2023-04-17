$100+ Billion Health Ingredients Markets: Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates, Plant/Fruit Extracts, Enzymes, Proteins - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Ingredients Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics starter culture, Prebiotics, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates, Plant and Fruit Extracts, Enzymes, Proteins), Application, Source, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for health ingredients is estimated at USD 100.5 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 146.3 Billion by 2027

Health ingredients are a type of food ingredient that provides unique health benefits and helps in treating or preventing health conditions. Vitamins, proteins, probiotics, prebiotics, functional carbohydrates, enzymes, minerals, and nutritional lipids are the most common health ingredients.

In recent years, health-conscious consumers have looked for whole-nutritional foods and those fortified with nutritional ingredients. Consumers' preference for functional foods with health ingredients is being driven by an aging population and growing consumer awareness in developing countries.

The probiotics starter culture by type is projected to have the highest CAGR in terms of throughout the forecast period

Probiotics assist digestion while also improving immunity, gut health, weight management, preventing obesity, and many other benefits. The market is expected to be driven by increased awareness of the health benefits of probiotics. According to the National Institutes of Health 2020, probiotics have been evaluated in several meta-analyses in response to IBS patients. Most people have discovered that probiotics have a positive, although modest, impact.

For instance, a meta-analysis of 23 RCTs (randomized controlled trials) involving 2,575 patients revealed that probiotics generally decreased the risk that IBS symptoms would persist by 21%. Although the quality of the studies was poor, several species and strains of probiotics showed benefits on the overall IBS symptoms, abdominal pain, bloating, and flatulence scores.

The Plant-based segment by source is projected to achieve the highest market share during the forecast period

The rise in vegan culture adoption, growing health consciousness among people, and increased concern for animal welfare are primary factors influencing demand for plant-based foods. According to the Good Food Institute 2021, Plant-based food dollar sales grew 6% in 2021, three times faster than overall food sales, to reach $7.4 billion.

The Food segment, by application, is projected to achieve the highest market share throughout the forecasted period

Health ingredients can be used as food additives or as supplements to perform specific actions. These products offer functional purposes such as immune system support, digestion aid, mental health promotion, beauty, and cardiovascular health, among others. Health ingredients are food additives that are added to food to treat and prevent digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, heartburn, reflux, and flatulence.

Consumers are increasingly inclined toward snacks that have protein-rich ingredients such as vegetables, legumes, and ancient grains. Due to these factors, food manufacturers focus on introducing products designed for these healthy snacks. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on providing convenience in usage, indulgent tastes, and textures in snacks, which will further reflect positively on the growth of the health ingredients market.

For instance, Glanbia PLC has formulated innovative products such as Milk Protein Bites & Crisps and Crunchie Whey Protein, an extruded protein product for cereals or snacks, while Balchem Inc. has formulated snack products such as Protein Z-Crisps and Z-Texx Wavy Chips.

Competitive landscape

The health ingredients market is dominated by some leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill (US), Associated British Foods plc (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), and BASF SE (Germany).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 382 Forecast Period 2017 - 2022 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2017 $72.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2022 $101.32 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increased Consumption of Fortified Foods Due to Growing Health Consciousness to Drive Market Growth

China and Proteins Accounted for Largest Shares in 2021

India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Europe Dominated Health Ingredients Market Across All Applications in 2022

Proteins Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2027

Plant-Based Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2027

Food Application Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shift in Consumer Preference from Nutrition-Based to Health-Specific Food

Increasing Instances of Chronic Disease

Rising Demand for Fortified Food & Beverage Products

R&D and Expansion of Production Capacity to Enhance Applicability and Accelerate Growth

Restraints

Pricing Complexities Related to Newly Introduced Health Ingredients

Rising Instances of Allergies and Intolerances Related to Soy Ingredients

Opportunities

Shift Toward Plant-Based Health Ingredients

Consumer Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies

Challenges

Complexities Related to Integration and Adulteration Issues in Health Ingredients for Functional Food Products

Adherence to Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations

Industry Trends

Case Study Analysis

Methodology for Quick, Precise Measurement of Key Health Ingredients

Frunutta Started Offering Easy-To-Use and Efficient-To-Take Vitamin and Mineral Pills That Dissolve Instantly

Mindright's Bars Helped Combat Mental Health Issues

Technology Analysis

Food Microencapsulation

Encapsulation of Omega-3 to Mask Odor

Innovative and Disruptive Tech

Robotics as Key Technological Trend Leading to Innovations

3D Printing to Uplift Future of Market with High-End Products

Value Chain Analysis

Sourcing of Raw Materials

Manufacturing

Distribution, Marketing, and Sales

Market Map

Upstream

Ingredient Manufacturers

Technology Providers

Startups/Emerging Companies

Downstream

Regulatory Bodies

End-users

Company Profiles



Key Companies

ADM

Associated British Foods plc

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Dsm

Basf Se

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion

Arla Foods

Tate & Lyle

Lonza

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

Glanbia plc

Chr Hansen Holding A/S

Probi



Other Players

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Balchem Inc.

Martin Bauer

Roquette Freres

Divi's Laboratories

Nutraceuticals Group

Conagen, Inc.

Nexira

Beneo Gmbh

Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uuzcb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment