$100+ Billion Health Ingredients Markets: Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates, Plant/Fruit Extracts, Enzymes, Proteins - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Ingredients Market by Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics starter culture, Prebiotics, Nutritional Lipids, Functional Carbohydrates, Plant and Fruit Extracts, Enzymes, Proteins), Application, Source, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for health ingredients is estimated at USD 100.5 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 146.3 Billion by 2027
Health ingredients are a type of food ingredient that provides unique health benefits and helps in treating or preventing health conditions. Vitamins, proteins, probiotics, prebiotics, functional carbohydrates, enzymes, minerals, and nutritional lipids are the most common health ingredients.
In recent years, health-conscious consumers have looked for whole-nutritional foods and those fortified with nutritional ingredients. Consumers' preference for functional foods with health ingredients is being driven by an aging population and growing consumer awareness in developing countries.
The probiotics starter culture by type is projected to have the highest CAGR in terms of throughout the forecast period
Probiotics assist digestion while also improving immunity, gut health, weight management, preventing obesity, and many other benefits. The market is expected to be driven by increased awareness of the health benefits of probiotics. According to the National Institutes of Health 2020, probiotics have been evaluated in several meta-analyses in response to IBS patients. Most people have discovered that probiotics have a positive, although modest, impact.
For instance, a meta-analysis of 23 RCTs (randomized controlled trials) involving 2,575 patients revealed that probiotics generally decreased the risk that IBS symptoms would persist by 21%. Although the quality of the studies was poor, several species and strains of probiotics showed benefits on the overall IBS symptoms, abdominal pain, bloating, and flatulence scores.
The Plant-based segment by source is projected to achieve the highest market share during the forecast period
The rise in vegan culture adoption, growing health consciousness among people, and increased concern for animal welfare are primary factors influencing demand for plant-based foods. According to the Good Food Institute 2021, Plant-based food dollar sales grew 6% in 2021, three times faster than overall food sales, to reach $7.4 billion.
The Food segment, by application, is projected to achieve the highest market share throughout the forecasted period
Health ingredients can be used as food additives or as supplements to perform specific actions. These products offer functional purposes such as immune system support, digestion aid, mental health promotion, beauty, and cardiovascular health, among others. Health ingredients are food additives that are added to food to treat and prevent digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, heartburn, reflux, and flatulence.
Consumers are increasingly inclined toward snacks that have protein-rich ingredients such as vegetables, legumes, and ancient grains. Due to these factors, food manufacturers focus on introducing products designed for these healthy snacks. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on providing convenience in usage, indulgent tastes, and textures in snacks, which will further reflect positively on the growth of the health ingredients market.
For instance, Glanbia PLC has formulated innovative products such as Milk Protein Bites & Crisps and Crunchie Whey Protein, an extruded protein product for cereals or snacks, while Balchem Inc. has formulated snack products such as Protein Z-Crisps and Z-Texx Wavy Chips.
Competitive landscape
The health ingredients market is dominated by some leading companies such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Cargill (US), Associated British Foods plc (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), and BASF SE (Germany).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|382
|Forecast Period
|2017 - 2022
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2017
|$72.4 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2022
|$101.32 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increased Consumption of Fortified Foods Due to Growing Health Consciousness to Drive Market Growth
- China and Proteins Accounted for Largest Shares in 2021
- India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
- Europe Dominated Health Ingredients Market Across All Applications in 2022
- Proteins Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2027
- Plant-Based Segment to Account for Largest Share by 2027
- Food Application Accounted for Largest Share in 2022
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Shift in Consumer Preference from Nutrition-Based to Health-Specific Food
- Increasing Instances of Chronic Disease
- Rising Demand for Fortified Food & Beverage Products
- R&D and Expansion of Production Capacity to Enhance Applicability and Accelerate Growth
Restraints
- Pricing Complexities Related to Newly Introduced Health Ingredients
- Rising Instances of Allergies and Intolerances Related to Soy Ingredients
Opportunities
- Shift Toward Plant-Based Health Ingredients
- Consumer Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies
Challenges
- Complexities Related to Integration and Adulteration Issues in Health Ingredients for Functional Food Products
- Adherence to Stringent International Quality Standards and Regulations
Industry Trends
Case Study Analysis
- Methodology for Quick, Precise Measurement of Key Health Ingredients
- Frunutta Started Offering Easy-To-Use and Efficient-To-Take Vitamin and Mineral Pills That Dissolve Instantly
- Mindright's Bars Helped Combat Mental Health Issues
Technology Analysis
- Food Microencapsulation
- Encapsulation of Omega-3 to Mask Odor
- Innovative and Disruptive Tech
- Robotics as Key Technological Trend Leading to Innovations
- 3D Printing to Uplift Future of Market with High-End Products
Value Chain Analysis
- Sourcing of Raw Materials
- Manufacturing
- Distribution, Marketing, and Sales
Market Map
- Upstream
- Ingredient Manufacturers
- Technology Providers
- Startups/Emerging Companies
- Downstream
- Regulatory Bodies
- End-users
Company Profiles
Key Companies
- ADM
- Associated British Foods plc
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Kerry Group plc
- Dsm
- Basf Se
- Cargill Incorporated
- Ingredion
- Arla Foods
- Tate & Lyle
- Lonza
- Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.
- Glanbia plc
- Chr Hansen Holding A/S
- Probi
Other Players
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
- Balchem Inc.
- Martin Bauer
- Roquette Freres
- Divi's Laboratories
- Nutraceuticals Group
- Conagen, Inc.
- Nexira
- Beneo Gmbh
- Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uuzcb
