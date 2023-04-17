North America Healthcare Payer Services (BPO, ITO, KPO) Market Analysis Report 2023: An $83 Billion Market by 2030 - Utilization of AI and ML Technologies Gaining Momentum

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Healthcare Payer Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (BPO Services, ITO Services, KPO Services), By Application, By End-use (Private Payers, Public Payers), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America healthcare payer services market is expected to reach USD 83.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3%, from 2023 to 2030. T

he main drivers of this market are the rising demand for healthcare IT, changes in regulatory research, the presence of several healthcare policies, the growing disease burden, and the increasing adoption of health insurance policies.

The market for healthcare payer services in North America has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. To overcome this, healthcare payer services have accelerated the adoption of telehealth, telemedicine hubs, and virtual care in North America.

It has created opportunities for healthcare payers to offer new services and reach more patients, particularly in rural areas or among those with mobility issues. Telehealth allows for remote consultations and remote monitoring of patients, which can help reduce the burden on healthcare providers and improve the overall accessibility of healthcare.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies can also help healthcare payers identify at-risk populations & develop targeted interventions.

By analyzing large amounts of data, these technologies can help payers to identify patterns and predict patient outcomes, which can lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced costs, and increased efficiency in healthcare delivery. In addition, AI can be used to improve the accuracy of diagnoses, reduce misdiagnosis, and improve the overall quality of care.

North America Healthcare Payer Services Market Report Highlights

  • U.S. accounted for the largest market share of 79.6% in 2022 and is also anticipated to register the fastest growth of 7.5% during the forecast period.
  • ITO Services dominated the service segment with a market share of 51.3 % in 2022. The major growth factors are increasing demand for innovative and advanced technologies, a rise in investment in AI technology, and a rise in involvement in healthcare decisions.
  • Provider management services is anticipated to register the fastest growth of 8.6% over the forecast period.
  • In September 2022, Accenture announced the acquisition of The Beacon Group, a consulting firm. This would help its growth across the aerospace, technology, healthcare, industrial, and life sciences verticals.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages103
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$83 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.3%
Regions CoveredNorth America

North America Healthcare Payer Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market driver analysis

  • Presence of Various Healthcare Policies
  • Growing Disease Burden
  • Increasing Adoption of Health Insurance Policies

Key Opportunities in the North America Healthcare Payer Services Market

  • Telehealth and Virtual Care
  • Data Analytics
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning
  • Digital Health Platforms

Market restraint analysis

  • Increasing Legal & Regulatory Constraints for Offshore Outsourcing

Business Environment Analysis tools

  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Porter's five forces analysis

Digital Technology Landscape

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis

Competitive Analysis

  • Cognizant
  • Flatworld Solutions
  • Accenture
  • Xerox Corporation
  • Wipro Ltd.
  • Infosys
  • Iqvia
  • Orion Healthcorp
  • Promantra
  • Medisys Data Solutions, Inc.

