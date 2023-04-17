Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market Report 2023 - 2030: Players Include Hormel Foods, Nestle, Conagra Foodservice, Johnsonville and Atria

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Dogs and Sausages Market, By Product Type, By Meat Type, By Distribution Channel, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Hormel Foods Corporation

Nestle S.A.

San Miguel Purefoods Company, Inc.

Bar-S Foods (A Sigma Company)

ELPOZO ALIMENTACION S.A.

ANIMEX Foods Sp. z o.o. sp. k.

Conagra Foodservice, Inc.

BOB EVANS FARMS, LLC.

Johnsonville, LLC.

Atria Plc.

Sausage is a meat product seasoned with spices and herbs, which are stuffed together into a casing and served with a partially sliced bun. Demand for hot dogs & sausages is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rising preference towards healthy food. Moreover, growing food truck business is fueling growth of the global hot dogs and sausages market, as they are easy to cook and can provide different varieties to consumers.



Market Dynamics:



Among regions, North America held significant market share in global hot dogs & sausages market in 2022, owing to increasing popularity of hot dogs among the populace in the region. For instance, according to retail sales data of National Hot Dogs and Sausages Council (NHDSC), consumers in New York country spent more money on hot dogs in retail stores accounting for around US$ 93.2 million, than any other market in the country in 2018. Moreover, residents of Los Angeles stood second with US$ 72 million spent on hot dogs in 2018.



Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth in the global hot dogs & sausages market over the forecast period, owing to rising preference for fast food among the younger generation in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

For instance, according to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) data, China ranked third in production of chicken meat globally in 2017 whereas, China, India, Japan and Indonesia were considered among the top 10 chicken producing countries globally in 2017. Moreover, data also shows that production of chicken meat in China was 1,20,75,000 Mtons in 2015 which increased to 1,28,55,950 Mtons in 2017.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global hot dogs and sausages market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Hormel Foods corp., Nestle S.A., San Miguel Purefoods Company, Inc., Bar-S Foods (A Sigma Company), ELPOZO ALIMENTACION S.A., ANIMEX Foods Sp. z o.o. sp. k., BOB EVANS FARMS, LLC, Johnsonville LLC., and Atria Plc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics

The global hot dogs and sausages market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, service contractors, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the hot dogs and sausages market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market, By Product Type:

Fresh

Frozen

Others (Cured, Smoked, etc.)

Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market, By Meat Type:

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Others (Turkey, Veal, etc.)

Global Hot Dogs and Sausages Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Online Channels

Convenience Stores

