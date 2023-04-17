Air Filter for Automotive Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 6550.10 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, New Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Air Filter for Automotive Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. An important Air Filter for Automotive market research study helps in planning by providing accurate and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes, and their changing tastes about the specific product. It estimates the market share and possible sales volume of a client company. The industry report makes familiar with the types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions, and their ideas for the step up of a product. Moreover, Air Filter for Automotive market survey report discovers better and new methods to distribute the products to consumers and also recognize the extent of the marketing problems.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the air filter for automotive market is expected to reach USD 6550.10 million by 2030, which is USD 4048.11 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Automotive air filter is used to filter the air which is entering into the vehicle and remove the solid particulates such as debris, dust, pollen for efficient cabin ventilation and engine performance. It is generally made up of spun fiberglass material or from pleated cloth or paper enclosed in a cardboard frame. The main function of an air filter in automotive is to clean and filter outside air before it enters into the engine of the vehicle to maintain proper torque and engine power.

Growing sales of vehicles due to increasing disposable income among consumers all over the globe has resulted in the high growth of the passenger car which eventually increase the demand for the air filter for automotive market. Moreover, increasing demand for luxury car components, including intake manifolds for improved vehicle efficiency and premium-quality filters for HVAC systems is likely to benefit the demand for the automotive air filters. Also, these luxury cars require regular replacements of air filters to maintain the optimum performance of vehicle, which is expected to benefit market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the air filter for automotive market are:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan)

DENSO CORPORATION.(Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

3M (U.S.)

Mahle GmbH (Germany)

MANN+HUMMEL (Germany)

SHARP CORPORATION (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Eureka Forbes (India)

Xiaomi (China)

Cuckoo (India)

Guangzhou Ionkini Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

KYOTO MACHINERY (Japan)

LIFA Air Ltd. (Finland)

Power4 Industries Limited (China)

Recent Development

In 2021, RPS Products, a US-based manufacturer of air filters for numerous applications, was acquired by Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, a South Africa- for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition would grow Freudenberg’s business in North America.

In 2021, Nirvana Being launched its artificial car cabin filter solutions to provide protection from pollution. The Nirvana Being Company is mainly targeting South Asian potential markets, such as India, to gain a larger market share.

In2021, Mann+Hummel announced their plans to launch the first vehicle, which incorporated with Mann+Hummel’s high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to protect against automobile air pollution.

Opportunities

Increasing government stringent emission norms

The government has developed strict emission rules in response to the rising greenhouse gas emissions in the environment. For instance, for model years 2023 to 2026, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a US-based government agency, released new national greenhouse gas emissions requirements for light trucks and passenger vehicles in December 2021. The final guidelines would result in major declines in GHG emissions and other criterion pollutants. Thus, the rise in increasing government stringent emission norms will contribute to the growth of the automotive filter market and create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Surging usage of cabin air filters in automotive

The use of cabin air filters for making automotive air filters has developed as a key trend which is gaining popularity in the air filter for automotive market. The cabin air filter keeps pollen, bacteria, exhaust gases, dust and dirt from entering the HVAC system of cars. These filters also block leaves, bugs, and other debris from blockage the system. For instance, Honda Cars India Ltd., an India-based premium car manufacturer, has introduced innovative anti-virus cabin air-filter for all its coming cars in October 2021. The new air-filter captures an extensive range of allergens and harmful germs. Thus, surging usage of cabin air filters in automotive will create immense opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Key Market Segments Covered in Air Filter for Automotive Industry Research

Type

Cabin Air Filter

Intake Air Filter

Filter Media

Synthetic

Activated Carbon

Cellulose

Others

Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle

Others

Distribution Channel

Aftermarket

Key Industry Drivers:

Increase in environmental concerns

An increase in environmental concerns is heavily contributing to the growth of the air filter for automotive market. Automotive air filters help reduce emissions and greenhouse gases and increase fuel efficiency. According to a report published by a US-based online publication, Our World in Data, 60 percent of road transport emissions will come from passenger travel such as motorcycles, cars, buses and the remaining 40 percent from road freight such as trucks and Lorries in 2020. Therefore, an increase in environmental concerns due to harmful emissions surges the demand for the automotive air filter, which eventually drives the market growth rate.

Growing vehicle production

A decline in production of vehicle owing to COVID-19 directly impacts the growth of the air filter for automotive market. However, a forecasted sturdy recovery in vehicle production in 2021 would support the growth of the targeted market in upcoming years. The market for automotive air filters is expected to develop because increasing consumer awareness regarding vehicle air quality. This will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Air Filter for Automotive Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the air filter for automotive market report are report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the air filter for automotive market in terms of revenue owing to the automotive industry's growth coupled with the high prevalence of numerous manufacturers in this region

North America is projected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This is mainly owing to changing consumer preferences and growing per capita income of the people coupled with adoption of favorable regulations regarding the usages of efficient, lightweight and strong materials in this region

