United States, Europe and Japan Behavioral Health Digital Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2026: Regulation of Mobile Apps, Software, and Digital Health Initiatives

In 2021, global sales of digital therapeutics for behavioral disorders were valued at approximately $625.0m.

The global prevalence of mental health disorders has grown from an estimated 650 million in 1990 to 970 million in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the issue, with rates of anxiety and depression increasing by 25% in the first year of the pandemic.

Market drivers include the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders worldwide, the rapid expansion of telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing rates of internet access and smartphone penetration, positive regulatory changes for digital therapies, and the cost-effectiveness of digital therapy compared to traditional mental health systems.

Limiters to this market include a lack of reimbursement for digital therapies in many world regions, difficulty monitoring patient compliance, slowed clinical trial progress during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the low priority of mental health globally.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the global markets for behavioral health digital therapeutics; these include products intended to treat depressive disorder, stress/mild anxiety, anxiety disorder (including more severe conditions such as panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder), and substance use disorder (including alcohol and opioid addiction, among others).

Countries covered by this report include the US, five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World. The forecast range for this report is 2021-26.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Digital Therapeutics for Behavioral Health

2. Digital Therapeutics for Behavioral Health

2.1 Behavioral health treatment techniques

2.1.1 Digital therapeutics and pharmaceuticals

2.1.2 Artificial intelligence

2.2 Regulation and reimbursement

2.2.1 US

Regulation of mobile apps

Software

Digital Health Initiative

2.2.2 Europe

2.2.3 Japan

2.2.4 Global

2.3 Clinical trials

2.4 Digital therapeutics for depressive disorder

2.4.1 HelloBetter

2.4.2 Orexo

2.4.3 Limbix Health

2.4.4 Emerging technologies

2.5 Digital therapeutics for stress/mild anxiety

2.5.1 BehaVR

2.5.2 Calm Health

2.5.3 Livongo Health/Teladoc Health

2.5.4 Emerging technologies

2.6 Digital therapeutics for anxiety disorder

2.6.1 Freespira

2.6.2 HelloBetter

2.6.3 Nightware

2.7 Digital therapeutics for substance use disorder

2.7.1 HelloBetter

2.7.2 Orexo

2.7.3 Pear Therapeutics

2.7.4 SilverCloud/Amwell

2.7.5 Emerging technologies

2.8 Bibliography

3. Digital Therapeutics for Behavioral Health Market

3.1 Global market analysis

3.1.1 Market drivers and limiters

3.1.2 Market leaders and competitive strategies

Headspace Health

Wysa

SilverCloud

Twill

Pear Therapeutics

3.1.3 Emerging competition

3.2 Regional trends

3.2.1 US

3.2.2 Five major European markets

3.2.3 Japan

3.2.4 Rest of world

3.3 Market forecast

3.3.1 Digital therapeutics for depressive disorder, market forecast

3.3.2 Digital therapeutics for stress/mild anxiety, market forecast

3.3.3 Digital therapeutics for anxiety disorder, market forecast

3.3.4 Digital therapeutics for substance use disorder, market forecast

3.4 Bibliography

