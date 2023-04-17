Cannabis (Hemp, Marijuana) Cultivation Market Trends Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Cultivation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biomass (Hemp, Marijuana), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cannabis cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 1,844.1 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2023 to 2030

Growing legalization and adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases is positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the liberalization of laws related to hemp and marijuana by various countries is projected to further bolster revenue growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, while the authorities imposed lockdown measures during COVID-19, European consumers hoarded supplies. Between January and March 2020, the value of items sold on Cannazon, a platform for hemp products, reached roughly USD 5.04 million reflecting a volume of 1.6 metric tonnes.

In the U.S., a similar increase in sales was observed, with people stockpiling in anticipation of government-mandated shelters. As a result, increased stocks and strong consumer demand, as well as a growth in areas recognizing the product as a necessary commodity for recreational and medical uses, are projected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.



Based on biomass, the hemp segment dominated the market in 2022. Factors contributing to increasing demand include the increasing adoption of hemp and derived products and its growing acceptance among users due to its low THC content. It is mainly used by people who intend to reap the medical benefits of the plant without getting intoxicated. In addition, positive government reforms regarding the utilization of hemp in many countries are further propelling market growth.



In 2022, the industrial consumption segment accounted for the highest revenue share. This growth is attributed to the growing application of marijuana and hemp in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and food and beverages.

In addition, the growing usage of cannabis and its derivatives as raw material by companies to produce their products is further fueling the growth. For instance, CBD oil and tinctures obtained from the plant are used by pharmaceutical companies for the production of cannabis-infused drugs. Hence, its consumption for various applications boosts the overall growth of the market.



Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period owing to the presence of the largest cultivation markets in the region such as China, South Korea, India, and Australia. Furthermore, favorable climatic conditions, increasing awareness about the plant and its medical benefits, and a growing patient pool eligible for medical marijuana treatments are the other factors boosting the growth of the market in the region.



Cannabis Cultivation Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the growing legalization and adoption of hemp and marijuana for the treatment of chronic diseases

The hemp segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to the increasing adoption of hemp and derived products due to low THC content

The industrial consumption segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to the growing application of marijuana and hemp in various industries

In May 2022, Aurora Cannabis Inc. completed the purchase of TerraFarma Inc., which will contribute to their Canadian recreational cannabis company and Aurora's worldwide expertise in the cannabis market

In March 2022, HEXO and Tilray Brands Collaborate to Form Strategic Alliance, Uniting Two Canadian Cannabis Industry Leaders

In December 2021, As part of its continuous development plan, the Company purchased Quebec-based Laurentian Holdings Inc., boosting its presence in Quebec's second-most populated province

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $392.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1844.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.3% Regions Covered Global

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Growing legalization of cannabis in various countries

Increasing demand for cannabis driving cannabis cultivation across the globe

Growing legalization of medical cannabis in various countries

Market Restraints Analysis

Legalization of medical cannabis only for selected indications

Supply shortage of medical cannabis in various countries

Market Challenges

Illicit Cannabis trade

The widening demand and supply gap

Competitive Landscape

Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc.

Atlas Growers

Canntrust Holdings, Inc.

The Hydropothecary Corporation

Better Holdings

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

Organigram Holdings Inc.

The Cronos Group

Global Cannabis Cultivation Regulatory Scenario, by country

U.S.

Canada

U.K.

Germany

Italy

The Netherlands

Czech Republic

Croatia

Switzerland

France

Spain

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

Japan

South Korea

China

India

Colombia

Mexico

Uruguay

Chile

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdn86g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment