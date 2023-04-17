NGen to Host Canada Pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023

English French

HAMILTON, Ontario, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGen (Next Generation Manufacturing Canada) is proud to host Canada’s Pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023, the world's largest industrial technology trade show. The event is taking place from April 17th to 21st, 2023 in Hannover, Germany.



Hannover Messe is the world's leading trade fair for industrial technology, featuring exhibits from over 6,000 companies and attracting over 215,000 visitors from around the world. The event provides a platform for companies to showcase their latest innovations and technologies in fields such as automation, robotics, energy, and digitalization.

NGen's Canada Pavilion will showcase the latest innovations and technologies from Canada's advanced manufacturing sector. The pavilion will feature 13 Canadian companies from across the country, representing a diverse range of industries and technologies.

Exhibitors at the Canada Pavilion will include:

Canada’s Pavilion is being organized in partnership with Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, Global Affairs Canada, and the governments of Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta.

The Canada Pavilion will provide a unique opportunity for Canadian companies to showcase their products and services to a global audience and to establish new business partnerships with international companies. The pavilion will also serve as a platform for Canadian companies to network with other exhibitors, industry experts, and potential investors.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Canadian companies to showcase their innovative technologies and demonstrate Canadian leadership in advanced manufacturing to a global audience," said Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen. "We are thrilled to be hosting the Canada Pavilion at Hannover Messe and look forward to showcasing Canada's advanced manufacturing capabilities this year as we prepare for 2025 when Canada will be the Partner Country at the show."

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,500 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support for workforce development initiatives and innovation projects that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca

