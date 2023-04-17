Warner Music Group Corp. To Conduct Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, May 9, 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023, and will hold an earnings conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To access the conference call, please register here. Once registered, you will receive an email with the dial-in number along with your personalized pin needed to join the call. We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. If you do not anticipate asking a question, we recommend joining via the webcast at www.wmg.com. The replay of the conference call will also be available via the webcast at www.wmg.com.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG’s Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG’s music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kareem Chin

Kareem.Chin@wmg.com

Media Contact:

James Steven

James.Steven@wmg.com