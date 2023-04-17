Global Glamping Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $5.93 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2%

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Accommodation (Cabins & Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses), By Age Group, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global glamping market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

With continuous modification in service offerings and expansions, the glamping industry is expected to witness a prominent acceptance among tourists who prefer to stay closer to home over foreign vacations. Also, staycations are becoming increasingly popular and are expected to continue generating interest further through Airbnb and various other advertising campaigns supported by governments across all regions.



While it's commonly accepted that de-stressing and relaxation are the key growth drivers, the necessity for a healthy lifestyle and eco-tourism has increased the desire for an active and outdoor lifestyle, which will favorably affect the glamping market over the projected period.The majority of consumers prefer to invest a significant amount of money in immersive experiences rather than material goods.



From 2022 to 2030, the glamping business is anticipated to grow as ethical awareness and consumer desire for greater ethical consideration from brands rise. The growing number of millennials worldwide is anticipated to have a favorable impact on growth. Millennials today seek out personal, local, and adventurous experiences wherever they go and are prepared to pay for them.



Meta-search engines like Skyscanner and Kayak.com have been developed as a result of the internet, numerous e-commerce technologies, and digital intermediaries in the travel distribution industry. They serve as shopbots for online travel, which frequently makes already-existing intermediaries in the sector more vulnerable, particularly global distribution networks that provide information and infrastructure and distribution-based online travel firms (OTAs).



An increasing number of travelers are opting for tours of their preferred destinations due to the desire to learn more about the place that they are visiting. For distinctive and intensely intimate experiences, tourists who stay at glamping sites frequently prefer personalized and private tours over conventional tour packages.



People can travel at their own leisure with their friends and family on private and customized tours. For instance, family-friendly tours are those that are expanding the quickest, according to a Tripadvisor poll. In 2021, reservations for these tours climbed by nearly 200%, and by 291% for Americans.



In addition, glamping service providers are also focusing on partnering with hotels and resorts to popularize and generate greater profits. For instance, Glampique's services are a perfect solution for business-to-business glamping deals. The luxurious tents are likely to be an appropriate fit for a boutique hotel that is looking for something that they can charge USD 300 or USD 500 per night, which helps in making money during off seasons also.



Glamping Market Report Highlights

The global glamping industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing preference toward contemporary tents, pods, and cabins amidst nature is expected to be one of the key reasons for market entry for players

The cabins and pods segment accounted for the largest share of 46.3% in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 10.0% over the forecast period. Cabin and pods accommodation has been the most preferred glamping type due to amenities such as safety doors and window locks. With outdoor activities becoming more popular, travel enthusiasts get highly attracted by luxury services offered by glamping service providers

The 18-32 years segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.The rising trend of travel and tourism in the millennial generation category is fueling the market demand among this age group

Europe held the largest revenue share of 35.2% in 2022.This business has been on the rise in the region over the past decade. It started as a niche segment, however, has been gaining traction over the past few years on account of rising consumer awareness related to the benefits of glamping

