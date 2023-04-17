New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Food Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961162/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Sports Food Market to Reach $127.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sports Food estimated at US$81.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Protein Sports Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$43.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Energy Sports Food segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Sports Food market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

- General Mills, Inc.

- Glanbia PLC

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- GNC Holdings, Inc.

- Monster Beverage Corporation

- Nestle SA

- Red Bull GmbH

- The Coca-Cola Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961162/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sports Food - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Protein Sports Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Protein Sports Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Protein Sports Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy Sports Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Energy Sports Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy Sports Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pre-workout Sports Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pre-workout Sports Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Pre-workout Sports Food

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rehydration Sports Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Rehydration Sports Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Rehydration Sports Food

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Meal

replacement Sports Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Meal replacement Sports

Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Meal replacement Sports

Food by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Male

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Female by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Drug Stores by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Drug Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Online Stores by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Sports Food Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sports Food Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food,

Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal

replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Sports Food by Product Type -

Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports

Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein Sports

Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration

Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender - Male

and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Food by Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Sports Food by Distribution

Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online

Stores and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy

Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food,

Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Sports Food by Product

Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout

Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports

Food and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein Sports

Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration

Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets

and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Sports Food Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy

Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food,

Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Sports Food by Product Type -

Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports

Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein Sports

Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration

Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets

and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Sports Food by Distribution

Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online

Stores and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Sports Food Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy

Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food,

Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Sports Food by Product Type -

Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports

Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein Sports

Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration

Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets

and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Sports Food by Distribution

Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online

Stores and Convenience Stores Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Sports Food Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Sports Food by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy

Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food,

Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Sports Food by Product

Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout

Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports

Food and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein Sports

Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration

Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets

and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Sports Food Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy

Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food,

Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Sports Food by Product

Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout

Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports

Food and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein Sports

Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration

Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets

and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Sports Food Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy

Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food,

Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Sports Food by Product

Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout

Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports

Food and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein

Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food,

Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other

Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Gender - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets

and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy

Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food,

Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Sports Food by Product

Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout

Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports

Food and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein Sports

Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration

Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Food by Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets

and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Drug Stores, Supermarkets and

Hypermarkets, Online Stores and Convenience Stores Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Drug Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores and

Convenience Stores for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Sports Food Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Food by Product Type - Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food,

Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal

replacement Sports Food and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Sports Food by Product Type -

Protein Sports Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports

Food, Rehydration Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Protein Sports

Food, Energy Sports Food, Pre-workout Sports Food, Rehydration

Sports Food, Meal replacement Sports Food and Other Product

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Food by Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Sports Food by Gender - Male

and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sports Food by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________