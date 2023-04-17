Glboal Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $407.56 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Reactor Type, By Decommissioning Strategy, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of nuclear decommissioning services market and provides market size (US$ Bn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Orana Group

AECOM

Babcock International Group PLC

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Enercon Services, Inc.

KDC Contractors Limited

NUVIA Group

Onet Technologies SAS

Sogin S.p.A.

Aging nuclear power plants is expected to propel growth of the global nuclear decommissioning services market. Several existing nuclear power plants are expected to inevitably close down over the next two decades, as plants are nearing the end of their operational lifespans.

Bulk of worldwide retirements are owing to aging fields i.e. the oldest fleet, particularly by the U.S. followed by the European Union (led by France, Germany, and the U.K.), Japan, and Russia. Rate of retirement, i.e. end of life of nuclear power plants is projected in the first half of the 2020s, as reactors built in 1970s are taken off-line, and then again in the 2030s, particularly if life extensions in the U.S. are not re-extended for another 20 years.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the nuclear decommissioning services market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global nuclear decommissioning services market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the nuclear decommissioning services market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD198.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD407.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Reactor Type:

Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR)

Others (Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), etc.)

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market, By Decommissioning Strategy:

Immediate Dismantling

Deferred Dismantling

Entombment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9adli

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment