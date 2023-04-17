Making Dollars Count this Summer at BC Farmers' Market Destinations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC farmers’ markets are a popular destination for price-conscious shoppers and visitors alike who are keen to make their dollars count, in more ways than one.



Rising inflation is impacting how and where consumers spend their money across the world. As a result, many British Columbians are changing their spending behaviour to reflect reduced household budgets, choosing to visit local destinations such as farmers’ markets, which are free to attend.

With summer approaching, farmers’ markets across BC offer free, fun, and family-friendly excursions, with many markets offering children’s programming at zero cost. For example, the Power of Produce (POP) kids program at Coquitlam Farmers’ Market hosts weekly activities, from cooking demonstrations to farmers market scavenger hunts, as well as educating children about nutrition, food, and agriculture.

"From farm-to-table dining to tours of craft beverage producers' businesses, agri-tourism plays a huge part in our tourism economy for locals and visitors," says Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "We are excited for the farmers' market season to get started and showcase the incredible work of the people who grow our food and for those in agri-tourism. Their commitment to sustainable farming in our province helps feed our communities and our economy!"

Additionally, recent BC stats confirm a staggering 11.3% increase in grocery store food prices, compared to last year. Rising food prices also signal a change in cooking habits, as shoppers are buying only fresh, in-season fruit and veggies, batch cooking and freezing to prepare healthy, cost-effective meals, and farmers’ markets offer an array of options for conscientious shoppers.

Make your dollars count at BC farmers’ markets, where your purchase directly benefits farmers and encourages small business growth in your communities, as well as offering a sustainable, independent alternative to large-scale grocery. The significant economic impact of farmers’ markets is also a key factor influencing shoppers to make the switch.

Did you know that this summer, the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is conducting a province-wide Economic Impact Study, the first of its kind since 2012, which counts the significant contributions of farmers’ markets to their communities? BCAFM is doubling the number of markets participating. Make your visit count by participating in the study at a market near you!

With ongoing support from Destination BC , 2023 is set to be an exciting year for farmers’ markets across the province, and residents and visitors are advised to bookmark The BC Farmers’ Market Trail to find destination markets by name, region, community, and other key features - such as dog friendly or wheelchair accessible.

“Through The BC Farmers’ Market Trail , we are investing in telling more and more stories from the markets and their vendors,” says Heather O’Hara, Executive Director of the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets. “We will also be running a province-wide series of contests throughout the summer, with opportunities to win tasty prizes. Keep an eye on The BC Farmers’ Market Trail for updates coming soon.”

Here’s what you need to know about shopping at the BC farmers’ markets this season!

The farmers’ market summer season launches in May and runs until early September, with specific opening dates and times varying by location and region.

The BC Farmers’ Market Trail is your go-to resource for finding out about markets in your area. Filter by region and season to find the best local food and businesses that BC has to offer!

is your go-to resource for finding out about markets in your area. Filter by region and season to find the best local food and businesses that BC has to offer! 145+ BC farmers’ markets across the province are free, fun, and family-friendly.

Coquitlam Farmers’ Summer Market and Port Moody Summer Farmers’ Market run the Power of Produce (POP), a farmers’ market-based children’s program for children aged 5-12 years old aimed at teaching children about local food systems, nutrition, and the importance of buying local produce, with lots of fun activities. Additionally, the Two Bite Club encourages kids to try a featured fruit or vegetable weekly. Both initiatives are free to participate in and children can register at any point during the program. More information can be found at the POP info tent at the markets.

and run the Power of Produce (POP), a farmers’ market-based children’s program for children aged 5-12 years old aimed at teaching children about local food systems, nutrition, and the importance of buying local produce, with lots of fun activities. Additionally, the Two Bite Club encourages kids to try a featured fruit or vegetable weekly. Both initiatives are free to participate in and children can register at any point during the program. More information can be found at the POP info tent at the markets. New West Farmers’ Market offers Sprout Club from mid-June to August, a free program offering educational and fun activities for children aged 5-12 years. Stop by the Sprout Club tent at the market to register and check out the weekly activity. More information can be found here .

. BC Association of Farmers’ Markets Hatch + Hype entrepreneurial initiative highlights, promotes and brings focus to new BC farm and food products. Some of the inspiring stories of businesses that started at the farmers’ market can be read here .

. Visitors to BC farmer’s markets can expect a diverse variety of food, artisan goods, and delicious eat-at-the-market options! News and noteworthy vendors include: Van Isle Wild , Dulce Za Za Bakery , Morrgen's All Gluten Free , Nick's Famous Jerky , and Sisters Specialty Sweets .

Connect with the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets on Social Media:

About The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets

The BC Association Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is a non-profit organization committed to supporting, developing, and strengthening farmers’ markets in all regions of British Columbia. BCAFM is passionate about local food and helping markets, farmers and small businesses grow so local food continues to thrive. To learn more about BC Farmers’ Markets, visit bcfarmersmarket.org .

Media Contact

Sonam Ram

The Social Agency

778-990-6008

sonam@thesocialagency.ca

thesocialagency.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2e8901c-e41e-4a2a-88a0-6063f733acbd



