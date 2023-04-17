Surgical Sutures Market to be Worth $4.42 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Surgical Sutures Market by Type [Absorbable {Polyglactin, Polydioxanone, Poliglecaprone, Collagen} Nonabsorbable {Polypropylene, Nylon, Silk}] Structure [Monofilament, Multifilament] Coating [Uncoated, Antimicrobial] Application - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the surgical sutures market is projected to reach $4.42 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Surgical sutures are medical devices used for deep wound closure. It helps to hold the body tissues after any surgery or injury. Various types of sutures are available based on shape, size, and thread material, as well as the characteristics of the needle. Surgical sutures should be examined by the location and characteristics of the wound or the specific body tissues.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry in the last three to four years. The global surgical sutures market has witnessed several strategic developments in the past few years.

Advancements in sutures and wound closure technologies and the increasing number of surgical practices are driving the growth of this market. In addition, growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries will likely offer better growth opportunities for market expansion. However, the availability of alternative wound care products and the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to restrain the market's growth to some extent.

Enhancing Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries to Offer Opportunities for Surgical Sutures Market Growth

Surgical sutures manufacturers have the opportunity to expand into new markets, such as developing countries with growing healthcare infrastructures. These markets may offer significant growth opportunities for surgical sutures, particularly as the demand for surgical procedures increases. The demand for healthcare services is growing globally, especially in developing countries, due to rising healthcare expenditure and growing healthcare infrastructure.

Developing countries in Asia and Latin America offer high growth opportunities due to the aging population suffering from non-communicable diseases and growing income level and spending on healthcare. Additionally, governments of various developing nations are taking initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in their healthcare systems, leading to increased surgical procedures and the adoption of advanced sutures for deep wound closure.

The surgical sutures market is segmented by Type [Absorbable Sutures {Synthetic Sutures (Polyglactin 910 (Vicryl), Poliglecaprone 25 (MONOCRYL), Polydioxanone (PDS), Polyglycolic Acid), Natural Sutures (Collagen Fiber Suture), Other Absorbable Sutures}, Nonabsorbable Sutures {Synthetic Sutures (ETHIBOND EXCEL Polyester Suture, Polypropylene (Prolene)), Natural Sutures (Nylon (polyamide), Silk, Stainless Steel), Other Nonabsorbable Sutures}, Structure [Monofilament Sutures, Multifilament/Braided Sutures], Coating Type [Uncoated Sutures, Antimicrobial Sutures], Application [Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Gynecological Surgery, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, General Surgery, Other Applications], End User (Hospitals/Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users], and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Based on type, the surgical sutures market is segmented into absorbable sutures and nonabsorbable sutures. The absorbable sutures segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. Absorbable sutures are made of material that can dissolve into the body over time and are used to rapidly close surgical incisions or wounds. They don’t need any removal after wound healing. The rise in accident cases and the prevalence of surgeries boosted surgical procedures and wound care management, contributing to the high demand for absorbable sutures.

Based on structure, in 2023, the multifilament/braided sutures segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical sutures market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its greater tensile strength, high resistance value, better flexibility, and pliability. These types of sutures are easy to handle, and they tie well. However, the monofilament sutures segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by its ability to lower infection risk, offer resistance to microorganisms, and reduce tissue trauma. They are more appropriate with fine tissues where tissue trauma can be prominent such as blood vessels.

Based on the coating type, the antimicrobial sutures segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Antimicrobial sutures are coated with an antimicrobial material. They are used to repair incisions or cuts and heal them rapidly. Antimicrobial-coated sutures are used to reduce or prevent any suture-related infections. The minimally invasive nature of these sutures and the growing number of surgeries drive the growth of this segment.

Based on application, in 2023, the surgical sutures market is segmented into cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic, neurosurgery, gynecological surgery, cosmetic & plastic surgery, ophthalmic surgery, general surgery, and other applications. The Orthopedic surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical sutures market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing incidence of knee arthroplasty and hip replacement surgeries among the geriatric population and the rising prevalence of accident cases and sports injuries.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals/clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical sutures market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to a rise in surgical procedures and frequent doctor visits for wound closure.

Based on geography, the surgical sutures market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical sutures market. The key factors contributing to this large market share are the high burden of the geriatric population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, the increasing number of surgeries, and the presence of key market players. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily due to the aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, accelerated growth of economies and increasing disposable incomes, and growing medical tourism industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global surgical sutures market are Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.) (A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), B. Braun SE (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Surgical Specialties Corporation (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Mellon Medical B.V. (Netherlands), DemeTECH Corporation (U.S.), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (U.S.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Kono Seisakusho Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Zimmer Biomet Holdings (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Peters Surgical (India).

Scope of the Report:

Surgical Sutures Market Assessment—by Type

Absorbable Sutures Synthetic Sutures Polyglactin 910 (Vicryl) Poliglecaprone 25 (MONOCRYL) Polydioxanone (PDS) Polyglycolic Acid Natural Sutures Collagen Fiber Suture Other Absorbable Sutures

(Note: Other absorbable sutures include catgut chromic, polyglycolide lactic acid (PGLA))

Nonabsorbable Sutures Synthetic Sutures ETHIBOND EXCEL Polyester Suture Polypropylene (Prolene) Natural Sutures Nylon (polyamide) Silk Stainless Steel Other Nonabsorbable Sutures

(Note: Other nonabsorbable sutures include polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE))



Surgical Sutures Market Assessment—by Structure

Monofilament Sutures

Multifilament/Braided Sutures

Surgical Sutures Market Assessment—by Coating Type

Uncoated Sutures

Antimicrobial Sutures

Surgical Sutures Market Assessment—by Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Gynecological Surgery

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

General Surgery

Other Applications

(Note: Other applications include dental sutures, ocular surgery, and musculoskeletal system surgery)

Surgical Sutures Market Assessment—by End User

Hospitals/Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Surgical Sutures Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

