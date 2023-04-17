Global Acetonitrile Market is Poised to Generate a Revenue of US$ 595.96 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acetonitrile market, which was valued at US$ 371.0 Mn in 2022, is expected to grow significantly, reaching a projected value of US$ 595.9 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The demand for acetonitrile is on the rise due to its increasing use in various applications such as solvents, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and dyes & pigments. Acetonitrile is also an essential reagent in the production of acetamide, which is used in the manufacture of plastics, fibers, and resins. The growing demand for these products is expected to boost the growth of the acetonitrile market in the foreseeable future.

The use of acetonitrile in various industries has been steadily increasing over the years, owing to its excellent solvent properties, high polarity, and ability to dissolve a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds. The pharmaceutical industry, in particular, is a significant consumer of acetonitrile, where it is used in drug synthesis, purification, and analysis.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for acetonitrile during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing demand for acetonitrile-based products in industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and dyes & pigments in countries like China and India. Additionally, the rise in environmental regulations is expected to further fuel the demand for acetonitrile from this region.

Acetonitrile Market is Grappled with Rising Raw Material Cost and Fluctuating Production Output

The acetonitrile market is facing challenges due to the rising costs of raw materials and weak demand, leading to many companies suspending or reducing production. Despite this, there are positive indications for the industry's future, with new capacity being added in Asia and growing demand from the pharmaceutical sector.

The current trend of rising raw material costs presents a significant challenge for the acetonitrile industry, leading to production suspensions and reductions by several companies. The economic slowdown in Europe has also contributed to weak demand and a decline in chemical consumption.

However, there are positive developments in the industry, particularly in Asia where new capacity is being added in China and South Korea to meet the growing regional demand. The pharmaceutical sector is also a major driver of growth for the acetonitrile market, with the compound being a key starting material for the synthesis of various active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

In April 2022, Ineos, based in London, has revealed its plan to invest in a world-scale acetonitrile production plant at its primary operating site in Köln, Germany. The proposed facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of 15,000 metric tons.

Global Production of Acetonitrile is Poised to Surpass 2,20,166.26 Tons by 2031

The global acetonitrile market is witnessing significant growth in production. acetonitrile production in 2022 was pegged at 1,32,962.60 tons and is expected to surpass 2,20,166.26 tons by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.7%. China is the largest producer of acetonitrile, accounting for more than 35% of global production, followed by the United States, Europe, and Japan. On the other hand, North America and Europe are the largest consumers of acetonitrile, with the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries being major end-users. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand growth, driven by the increasing use of acetonitrile in various industrial applications.

In terms of imports, the United States and Europe are major importers of acetonitrile, while China and India are major exporters. China is expected to continue dominating the export market, as it is the largest producer and exporter of acetonitrile globally.

The major end-user applications of acetonitrile include pharmaceuticals, analytical laboratories, agrochemicals, and electronics. The pharmaceutical industry is the largest end-user, accounting for approximately 50% of global consumption. The demand for acetonitrile in the pharmaceutical industry is driven by its use as a solvent in the synthesis of drugs.

The demand and supply of acetonitrile are expected to remain balanced, with the increasing production capacity of acetonitrile in emerging economies and the rising demand from the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. However, the market may witness fluctuations due to the impact of regulatory changes and geopolitical issues.

Pharma Companies to Remain the Largest Consumer of Acetonitrile and Contribute over 52% Revenue to Global Acetonitrile Market

Acetonitrile is widely used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, as a solvent, reagent, and extraction agent. The primary reason for the pharmaceutical industry's leading consumption of acetonitrile is its wide range of applications in drug synthesis, purification, and analysis. Acetonitrile is commonly used as a solvent in the manufacturing process of several pharmaceutical products, including antibiotics, antiseptics, antifungals, and steroids. It is also used in the purification of drugs through methods like liquid chromatography and in the analysis of drug compounds.

Acetonitrile has several other applications in the chemical and manufacturing industries, such as in the production of plastics, fibers, and rubber. However, the pharmaceutical industry is the largest consumer of acetonitrile due to its critical role in drug manufacturing and analysis.

Top 5 Players Hold Over 71% Revenue of Global Acetonitrile Market

The acetonitrile market is characterized by a high level of consolidation, with the top 5 players holding over 71% of the market's revenue share. This indicates a high degree of competition among a few dominant players in the industry, with smaller players having limited opportunities to gain market share. INEOS AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc., and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC are top 5 players in the market.

INEOS AG, the largest player in the acetonitrile market, holds over 25% of the market's revenue share. This level of market dominance can provide INEOS AG with several advantages, including economies of scale, greater bargaining power with suppliers and customers, and a stronger brand reputation.

However, the high level of consolidation in the acetonitrile market can also create barriers to entry for new players, limiting competition and potentially resulting in higher prices for consumers. It can also increase the risk of market disruption, as any major changes or shifts in the strategies of the top players can have a significant impact on the overall market.

