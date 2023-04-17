New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961159/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Specialty Tapes Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Tapes estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2022-2030. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical/Electronic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Specialty Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Echotape USA
- Henkel Corporation
- Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
- Lintec Corporation
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation
- Scapa Group PLC
- Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Tesa SE
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
- Xinapse Systems Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961159/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Specialty Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical/Electronic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electrical/Electronic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical/Electronic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hygiene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hygiene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Hygiene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper & Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Paper & Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Paper & Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Graphics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail & Graphics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & Graphics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for White Goods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for White Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Use Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Woven/non-woven by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Woven/non-woven by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Woven/non-woven by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for PVC (Polyvinyl
chloride) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Foam by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Foam by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PP
(Polypropylene) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for PP (Polypropylene) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for PP (Polypropylene) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for PET (Polyethylene
terephthalate) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for PET (Polyethylene
terephthalate) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Specialty Tapes Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Specialty Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by Material
Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride),
Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate),
Metal and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Specialty Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by Material
Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Specialty Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by Material
Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Specialty Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride),
Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate),
Metal and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Specialty Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride),
Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate),
Metal and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Specialty Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene,
Medical, Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and
Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride),
Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate),
Metal and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by Material
Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Specialty Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Paper & Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other
End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper &
Printing, Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use
Industries for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by Material Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC
(Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP (Polypropylene), PET
(Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and Other Material Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by Material
Type - Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Tapes by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), Foam, PP
(Polypropylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), Metal and
Other Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Tapes by End-Use Industry - Automotive,
Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical, Paper & Printing,
Retail & Graphics, White Goods and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Specialty Tapes by End-Use
Industry - Automotive, Electrical/Electronic, Hygiene, Medical,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961159/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Specialty Tapes Market to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961159/?utm_source=GNW