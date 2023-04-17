New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Cable Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961156/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Solar Cable Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Solar Cable estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 12.9% over the period 2022-2030. Copper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aluminum Alloy segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR
The Solar Cable market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$774.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)
- Allied Wire & Cable, Inc.
- Atkore International
- General Cable Corporation
- Havells India Ltd.
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- Lapp Group North America
- Lumber Connect GmbH
- Prysmian Group
- Renesola Zhejiang Ltd.
- RR Kabel Ltd.
- Taiyo Cabletec Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Solar Cable - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solar
Cable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Solar Cable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Solar Cable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
