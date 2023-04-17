NNIT A/S: Resolutions from the annual general meeting of NNIT A/S

Today, NNIT A/S held its annual general meeting, at which the following were noted/approved:

Financial year 2022 and 2023

The Chairman of the Board gave the Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year, including the announced transaction on 22 June 2022 regarding divestment of the Company’s infrastructure operations to funds advised by Agilitas Private Equity LLP. The Chairman informed that the transaction is progressing as planned; the necessary FDI approval has been obtained and closing is expected first half of Q2, 2023 as previously announced (cf. company announcement no. 9/2022, company announcement no. 16/2022 and company announcement 5/2023). The AGM took note of the report.

Approval of the Company's audited annual report for 2022.

Approval of the allocation of loss according to the adopted annual report for 2022.

Approval of discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

Approval of the Company's Remuneration Report for 2022 (advisory vote).

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2023.

Elections

Re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-election of Eivind Kolding as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Anne Broeng, Nigel Govett, Caroline Serfass and Christian Kanstrup as members of the Board of Directors.

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor.

Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to in the period until the annual general meeting in 2024 approve the acquisition of treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares not exceeding 10% of the share capital.

Composition of the Board of Directors and board committees

After the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint the members of its Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

In accordance with the resolutions passed at the general meeting, the Board of Directors are composed as follows and the Board of Directors decided that the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee shall be composed as follows:

Carsten Dilling (Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Eivind Kolding (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee)

Anne Broeng (member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee)

Nigel Govett (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee)

Christian Kanstrup (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee)

Caroline Serfass (member of the Board of Directors)

Kim Høyer (employee representative)

Dorte Broch Pedersen (employee representative)

Anders Vidstrup (employee representative)





Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media relations:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

