Healthcare Triangle to Participate at HIMSS23 Conference as Guest Speaker for Amazon Web Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industry, today announced its participation at HIMSS23, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society’s Global Health Conference & Exhibition being held in Chicago at McCormick Place, April 17-21, 2023.



Mike Preston, Director of Client Partner Sales at Healthcare Triangle will be joined by Benjamin Cox, Chief Information Officer of CalvertHealth, for a joint presentation titled “Journey to Health Innovation: How to Effectively Implement MEDITECH Backup and DR Solutions on AWS.” The presentation will take place at Amazon Web Services’ Booth # 2056 in Hall A, South Building, on Wednesday, April 19 at 3:30pm CST.

Roy Sookhoo, COO of Healthcare Triangle, commented, “Adopting the public cloud should no longer be viewed as a risk. Rather it should be embraced and seen as a welcome change to help modernize organizations. To fuel this digital transformation, our long-time client CalvertHealth leveraged HCTI’s HITRUST-certified public cloud-powered Data EHR Resiliency solution in combination with Amazon Web Services’ AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and AWS Backup to strengthen their security posture, while improving performance, efficiency, and reliability. We are excited to join our client at the AWS booth at HIMSS23 for an engaging discussion and audience Q&A.”

HCTI is designated as a “Premier Consulting Partner” and “Top-10 Healthcare Solutions Partner” for AWS.

The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition is the most influential health information technology event of the year, where 40,000+ professionals throughout the global health ecosystem meet to build relationships during lively networking events, learn from experts in hot topic education sessions and discover innovative health tech products to solve their greatest challenges. To register for HIMSS, please visit here.

