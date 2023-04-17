Kering: Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 04.15.2023

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 04.15.2023

Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

April 17, 2023

  
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Date

  		 

Total Number of
shares 		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1 Exercisable 2
 

April 15, 2023 		 

124,070,778 		 

177,012,159 		 

175,237,966

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

