Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 04.15.2023

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

April 17, 2023



Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)





Date







Total Number of

shares



Total number of voting rights



theoretical 1 Exercisable 2



April 15, 2023



124,070,778



177,012,159



175,237,966





1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

