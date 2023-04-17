Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market to Hit Sales of US$ 1,616.1 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global magnetic angle sensor market is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period 2023-2031. Revenue is expected to rise from US$ 890.5 million in 2022 to US$ 1,616.1 million by 2031, representing a CAGR of 6.8%.

The magnetic angle sensor market is poised for significant growth and expansion in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for automation and sensing solutions. Magnetic angle sensors have emerged as a preferred choice in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, robotics, and industrial manufacturing, owing to their exceptional reliability, durability, and performance.

One of the major factors driving the growth of this market is the need for high-precision and accurate sensing solutions in critical applications. Magnetic angle sensors are capable of providing precise and accurate measurements in applications such as engine control, steering angle sensing, and position sensing in robotics, making them an ideal choice for applications that require high-precision sensing.

The rise in adoption of electric vehicles and the need for battery management systems have further fueled the demand for magnetic angle sensors in the automotive industry. As electric vehicles become more popular, the demand for magnetic angle sensors in applications such as motor control and battery management is expected to increase significantly.

The growing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and smart devices is also expected to have a significant impact on the sales of the magnetic angle sensor market. IoT devices are designed to connect to the internet and interact with other devices, enabling remote control and monitoring of various applications. Smart devices, on the other hand, are equipped with sensors and other advanced technologies that enable them to interact with their environment and provide intelligent functionality.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market

Integration with IoT: One of the major trends in the magnetic sensor market is the integration of sensors with the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. By connecting sensors to the internet, businesses can collect and analyze data in real-time, enabling them to make better-informed decisions about operations and resource allocation.

Demand for high-precision sensors: With the growing need for accuracy and reliability in different applications, there is a rising demand for high-precision magnetic sensors. These sensors can provide more accurate data for industries such as aerospace, defense, and automotive, where precision is crucial.

Emergence of 3D sensing: Another trend in the magnetic sensor market is the emergence of 3D sensing technology, which uses magnetic sensors to capture and process 3D images. This technology is widely used in applications such as virtual and augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and robotics.

Growing adoption of contactless sensing: Contactless sensing technology, which enables the detection of magnetic fields without physical contact, is becoming increasingly popular in different applications such as automotive and consumer electronics. This technology is preferred for its high reliability, durability, and low maintenance requirements.

More than 46% Revenue of Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market Comes from Sales of Hall Effect Sensor

As per Astute Analytica, more than 46% of the revenue of the global magnetic angle sensor market comes from sales of hall effect sensors. Hall effect sensors are widely used in applications such as automotive, industrial automation, and robotics, where precise and accurate sensing solutions are critical for

One of the major advantages of Hall effect sensors is that they are contactless, meaning that they can measure magnetic fields without physical contact with the object being measured. This makes them more durable, reliable, and less prone to wear and tear compared to contact-based sensors. In addition to this, most of the consumer prefer this product due to their high sensitivity, fast response time, and low power consumption, making them a preferred choice in various industries. They are also available in various types such as analog, digital, and programmable, catering to the diverse needs of customers.

The strong demand for hall effect sensors is expected to continue in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for high-precision sensing solutions in various industries, advancements in technology, and the growing need for non-contact sensing solutions.

Transpiration Industry to Dominate Global Magnetic Angle Sensor Market with More Than 39% Revenue Share

The global magnetic sensor market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years, driven by a wide range of industries that rely on these sensors for various applications. Among the major industries that use magnetic sensors, the transportation industry stands out as a key contributor to the market's revenue, accounting for more than 39% of the market's revenue due to increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in modern vehicles. Magnetic sensors are a critical component of these systems, which use data from various sensors to provide drivers with real-time information about their surroundings and potential hazards on the road.

In addition to ADAS, magnetic sensors market is witnessing a strong demand from a range of other transportation applications, including speed and position sensing, fuel level sensing, and brake system monitoring. The increasing demand for these applications in the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries is expected to continue driving growth in the magnetic sensor market over the coming years. Increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving fuel efficiency are also pulling demand for the magnetic sensors as they enable more precise control of vehicle systems, such as the engine and transmission, which can help optimize performance and reduce energy waste.

Top 5 Players Hold 53% Revenue Share of the Magnetic Angle Sensor Market

The global magnetic angle sensor market is highly competitive, with the cumulative market share of the five major players close to 53%. The market is dominated by key players such as Honeywell International, Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH, which have a significant presence in the market.

Apart from these major players, the market also includes a large number of small-scale and local manufacturers, who cater to specific regional markets. These manufacturers typically offer low-cost products with basic features and are mainly focused on serving the needs of small-scale customers.

Honeywell International is one of the leading players in the market, offering a range of magnetic angle sensors for various applications such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation. As per Astute Analytica, Honeywell is holding over 14% revenue share. On the other hand, Infineon Technologies AG is major player in the market having over 16% contribution to the global market revenue, with a strong focus on automotive and industrial applications.

Apart from these key players, other notable players in the market include Alps Alpine, TE Connectivity, Memsic Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and TDK Corporation, among others. These players offer a range of magnetic angle sensors with varying features and specifications, catering to the needs of diverse industries and applications.

With the magnetic angle sensor market being highly consolidated, it is becoming increasingly challenging for new players to enter and establish themselves in the market. Existing players with established market presence and brand recognition have a significant advantage over new entrants. New players often struggle to compete with the established players in terms of product quality, features, and pricing. They may also face challenges in building a strong distribution network and establishing partnerships with key customers.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Allegro MicroSystems

Alps Alpine

AMS AG

Crocus Technology

Mouser Electronics

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse Inc.

MultiDimension Technology(MDT)

Melexis

NVE Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensitec GmbH

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Sensor Solutions

Other Prominent Players

