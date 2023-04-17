In App Advertising Market Outlook: Market Size, Growth Rate, Key Drivers And Major Segments As Per The Business Research Company's In App Advertising Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the in app advertising market forecasts the global in-app advertising market size to grow from $99.7 billion in 2022 to $119.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The global in-app advertising market size is then expected to grow to $240.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19%.



The growing use of smartphones and tablets is propelling the in-app advertising market ahead. Smartphones are mobile phones that can be used for more than just making phone calls and texting. A tablet is a gadget with a larger touchscreen interface than a smartphone. The growing popularity of smartphones and tablets encourages the adoption of mobile applications that include in-app adverts. Using in-app mobile advertising, ad publishers create highly targeted and personalised adverts, increasing the possibility that the audience will be interested in and click on them. According to the Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report produced by the International Data Corporation (IDC), a US-based examiner and provider of data on many industries, global smartphone shipments hit 1.38 billion in 2021, a 7.7% increase over 2020. The expansion was predicted to continue in 2022, with total shipments reaching 1.43 billion. As a result, the growing popularity of smartphones and tablets is propelling the in-app advertising business ahead.

Major players in the in-app advertising market are Amobee Inc., Apple Inc., BYYD Inc., Chartboost, Meta, Flurry, Google AdMob, InMobi Pte Ltd., MoPub Inc., AOL Inc., Tapjoy Inc., Tune Group Sdn Bhd, Glispa GmbH.

Technological developments are a major trend that is gaining traction in the in-app advertising market. To maintain their market position, major industry players are developing new platforms and modern technologies. For example, Pixalate, a US-based fraud-protection company, will deploy the industry's first ad fraud supply path optimisation (SPO) system in November 2021. The new tool complements Pixalate's analytics platform by assisting businesses in selecting higher-quality paths for distributing ads across many channels. It will also assist businesses in gaining insights and detecting low-quality inventory supplies.

North America was the largest region in the in-app advertising market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region as per the global in-app advertising market overview during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global in-app advertising market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global in app advertising market is segmented by type into banner ads, interstitial ads, rich media ads, video ads, native ads; by platform into IOS, android; by application into online shopping, messaging, entertainment, gaming and ticketing.

