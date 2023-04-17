The Network Monitoring Market Size Is Expected To Grow To $3.7 Billion By 2027 At An Annual Growth Rate Of More Than 8% As Per The Business Research Company's Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the network monitoring market forecasts the global network monitoring market size is expected to from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $2.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The global network monitoring market size is then expected to grow to $3.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 8%.



The increased popularity of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions is projected to boost the network monitoring industry forward in the coming years. Software as a service is a software distribution approach in which a cloud provider hosts programmes and makes them available to consumers online. By providing real-time data directly from the user's browser, SaaS network monitoring improves visibility, awareness, and the ability to manage issues without relying on a service provider's help desk. Network monitoring is a SaaS infrastructure monitoring solution that gathers, stores, and analyses network performance monitoring data in a SaaS repository rather than traditional physical or virtual appliances. According to the 2021 State of SaaSOps Report provided by BetterCloud, a US-based independent software vendor, SaaS adoption continued unabated in September 2021. In 2021, organisations used 110 applications on average, up from 80 apps on average the previous year, a 38% increase. SaaS software use has surged more than sevenfold since 2017 and approximately fourteenfold since 2015. As a result, the growing adoption of SaaS-based network monitoring solutions is boosting the network monitoring market growth.

Major network monitoring market companies include Gigamon, NetScout Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Apcon, Garland Technology, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Arista Networks, Juniper Networks Inc.

Technological developments have gained traction among the network monitoring market trends. To strengthen their market position, major network monitoring businesses are focusing on developing innovative technology solutions. Netscout, a US-based provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, for example, announced nGeniusONE, a smart edge network monitoring platform for end-user insights, in July 2021. nGeniusONE provides a platform for monitoring and service assurance by providing total visibility into infrastructure, dependencies, and applications. The gadget, which employs adaptive service intelligence technology, can continually monitor and analyse network traffic data. To give end-user support and visibility, the new technique combines artificial transaction testing with smart data analytics. Netscout can provide this information to any network or application, regardless of the user's location.

North America was the largest region in the network monitoring market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global network monitoring market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global network monitoring market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global network monitoring market is segmented by offering into equipment, network taps, data monitoring switches, solutions and services; by bandwidth into 1 and 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps; by enterprise size into large enterprise, SMEs; by applications into it and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, energy and utilities, government, retail, industrial, other applications.

Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the network monitoring market size, network monitoring market segments, network monitoring market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

