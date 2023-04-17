Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $123.22 Billion by 2027 at a 4.9% CAGR

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global steam & air-conditioning supply market will grow from $96.09 billion in 2022 to $101.59 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The steam & air-conditioning supply market is expected to grow from $123.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The growth in the steam & air-conditioning supply market is due to the higher disposable income, corporate profit, and industrial output, which has resulted in greater demand for air-conditioning and heating, particularly in urban areas. An increase in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the steam & air-conditioning supply market going forward. Disposable income refers to the amount of money left to spend and save after income tax has been deducted.

Due to a rise in the purchasing capacity of the public people are choosing to buy discretionary products which are costly and provide comfort steam & air-conditioning comes under this category of products.

For instance, according to trading economies, a US-based company provides information about economic indicators, exchange rates, and stock market indexes. Disposable Personal Income in India increased the US $ 3017266.44INR Million in 2021 which is the US $ 2525496.31 Million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the steam and air-conditioning supply market major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Experience Zone to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in January 2021, Voltas Limited, an India-based manufacturer of steam and air-conditioning systems launched Experience Zone which helps to meet the growing expectations of consumers this provides real-time experience spaces. This is designed to experience a new range of Volta's air conditioners.



Western Europe was the largest region in the steam & air-conditioning supply market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the steam & air-conditioning supply market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.





1) By Type: Distribution Of Steam and Heated Air; and Distribution Of Cooled Air

2) By Distribution Channel: Multi-Brand Stores; Exclusive Stores; Online; and Other Distribution Channels

3) By End User: Residential; Commercial



Companies Mentioned: Carrier Corporation; Trane Inc.; Daikin Applied Americas Inc.; Goodman Manufacturing Company LP; and Rheem Manufacturing Company



