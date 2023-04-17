English French

Lannion, 17 April 2023– 17h45

LUMIBIRD RECEIVES MARKETING APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR ITS VITRA 2 PHOTOCOAGULATOR

The LUMIBIRD Group (FR0000038242 - LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, announced today that its medical division, Lumibird Medical, has received marketing approval in China for its Vitra 2 photo-coagulation laser from the Chinese Health Authority (NMPA).

This significant product in the Lumibird Medical group's range of lasers for the treatment of retinal pathologies (AMD, diabetic retinopathy) reinforces Lumibird's position on the Chinese market with the support of its distribution partner Gaush.

For Jean-Marc Gendre, CEO of Lumibird Medical, "This registration, which comes after a long period of examination, will have an impact on sales of Vitra 2 in China as of the second quarter. It paves the way for further market approvals in China for key products in the range. For the year 2023, the launch of the Vitra 2 alone should enable us to increase our sales by 25%, compared to a revenue of €4.8 million in China in 2022.”

After a contracted period since 2021 on the Chinese market (Covid effect, administrative delays...) Lumibird Medical intends to continue the implementation of sales of its products with hospitals in China with growth prospects on all its ranges.

Next date: Q1 2023 revenues on April 24, 2023 after close of trading

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 1,000 employees and over €191 million of consolidated revenues in 2022 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com

Since 2022, LUMIBIRD is part of Euronext Tech Leaders

